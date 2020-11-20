Nearly all experts have Vikings beating Cowboys

The 4-5 Vikings have a big game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the 2-7 Cowboys.

The Vikings have plenty to play for as they try to inch their way back into the playoff picture.

Per NFL PickWatch, 94% of NFL experts are predicting the Vikings to win the game. It would be Minnesota’s fourth-straight win.

To round out the NFC North, 65% of experts have the Packers beating the Colts in Indianapolis and 43% have the Lions beating the Panthers in Carolina.

The Bears are on bye.