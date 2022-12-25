Nearly everything went right for Packers' playoff chances Saturday; here's what they still need

The Green Bay Packers playoff chances may continue to be on life support, but they got a breath of fresh air Saturday around the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers could not have asked for a better day Saturday when it comes to their playoff chances, with the Giants, Commanders, Lions and Seahawks all losing their Week 16 games.

The Packers entered their Christmas Day game against Miami knowing if they win their final three games, they only need one bit of help to clinch a playoff spot: Either the Commanders lose one more game or the Giants lose both of theirs.

You know what else? There's a scenario the Packers could even lose to the Dolphins and still make the playoffs, though it wouldn't be a recommended course of action.

Could the 6-8 Packers really be in line for a playoff spot? It remains a longshot, but not nearly as much of one as it seemed a couple weeks ago. Green Bay's best path is still to win their three final games against host Miami (8-6), then at home against Minnesota (12-3) and Detroit (7-8). Here's a closer look at what else needs to happen.

The Giants and Commanders remain the biggest obstacles in the way

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass as he is pressured by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

If the season ended today, New York (8-6-1) and Washington (7-7-1) would hold the final two playoff spots.

Both teams lost Saturday, but both must lose again for the Packers to bypass them in the standings. The Giants would need to lose both of their remaining games for Green Bay to catch them, and New York finishes the year with Indianapolis (4-9-1), and Philadelphia (13-2).

The Eagles loss to Dallas on Saturday means Philly didn't shore up an NFC East title, but they're still just one win away from winning the East and locking up homefield advantage in the playoffs. Green Bay doesn't want Philly to shore up the top spot before the finale, since it likely means a bunch of rested starters for that game with the Giants to close the year. Of course, none of that even matters if the Giants beat the Colts, as expected.

If the Packers indeed win out, Washington must lose just once more, with two remaining home games against Cleveland (6-9) and Dallas (11-4). It's a similar situation to the Giants in that Washington's final opponent, Dallas, could be locked into the No. 5 seed based on what happens next week, and that suggests Dallas might rest some key players for that finale.

Story continues

Thus, it would be highly beneficial to see the Commanders take that necessary loss against Cleveland next week, which obviously won't be the expected result.

Seattle and Detroit fell to 7-8 on Saturday, giving the Packers a leg up on both

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra celebrates after scoring with quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Green Bay would finish 9-8 if it won out, and that would include a win over Detroit, so the Lions would have a worse record than the Packers.

Seattle could still reach 9-8 by winning its final two games, but Green Bay would have a better record in NFC games than the Seahawks under this scenario (7-5 compared to 6-6 for the Seahawks).

Thus, if the Packers win out, they only have to worry about Washington (or New York) yielding that final playoff spot.

Could the Packers get eliminated Sunday with a loss to Miami?

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs in for a touchdown between Los angles Rams cornerback Nick Scott (33) and defensive tackle Michael Hoecht (97) in the first half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Nope, they'd still be alive, though just barely.

The Packers could still win their final two games to post an 8-9 record. They'd no longer be able to catch the Giants, but they could still pass up Washington if the Commanders lost both their final two games.

Seattle would also have to lose once more (Green Bay would again have the tiebreaker if the teams finished tied at 8-9), and Detroit would have to lose their game next week against the Bears, finishing 7-10 after that loss to Green Bay in Week 18.

If Detroit beats the Bears next week, Green Bay could still match the Lions at 8-9 with a season-finale victory, but Detroit would have the edge on tiebreakers, coming down to common opponents. The Lions would be 6-6 in this scenario for those games, and the Packers would be 5-7.

Thus, while a loss to Miami doesn't completely eliminate the Packers, they'd need four of five games outside their control to go their way (Chicago beats Detroit, Washington loses its final two, Seattle loses one of its final two). And, of course, the Packers would also have to sweep Minnesota and Detroit.

In a three-way tie between 8-9 teams Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay, ties would be settled within the division first, so Green Bay would lose a tiebreaker with Detroit.

That crazy 8-9 scenario also has to consider the NFC South runner-up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals won 34-23. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

If we're really serious about Green Bay getting a playoff spot at 8-9, there's one last issue to consider: The NFC South.

Three teams are still alive to finish 8-9 or better. One of Tampa Bay, Carolina and New Orleans will win the division, and another team will emerge as the South's challenger for a tiebreaker.

If Carolina (6-9) wins its final two games to finish 8-9 (including one over Tampa Bay), it's guaranteed to win the South (having beaten Tampa Bay twice), so it won't be matched with Green Bay in a tiebreaker.

If the Saints (6-9) close the year with two wins (including one over Carolina) but Tampa still wins two of its final three, the Bucs claim the division and New Orleans takes second in the South. Green Bay would have a tiebreaker over the Saints by virtue of a better record in NFC games (7-5 to 6-6) and would get the playoff spot, even if it were a three-way tiebreaker between the Packers, Saints and Seahawks.

But what the Packers don't want is Tampa Bay (6-8) finishing the year 2-1 and the loss coming to Carolina, followed by the Panthers beating the Saints to win the South. Now you have Carolina at 8-9 with a division title and Tampa Bay at 8-9 in position to vie for a tiebreaker. The Packers will have a head-to-head advantage over Tampa Bay, but a three-way tie with Seattle would be a problem, since then the final playoff spot then goes to the team with the best NFC record. Tampa Bay will have an 8-4 record in NFC games, whereas the Packers (7-5) and Seahawks (6-6) will fall behind.

Of course, Seattle could also just lose both of its final games to rule out the three-way tiebreaker, and then it's just Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay at 8-9, and that goes the Packers' way. This far-fetched scenario goes out the window if Tampa Bay loses Sunday to Arizona.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers playoff outlook, tiebreaker scenarios after Saturday games