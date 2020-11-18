Nearly entire Raiders’ defense heads to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the most heavily fined NFL team when it comes to COVID-19 violations. Now, with a rematch coming up with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Silver and Black have another problem: Nearly their entire defense has been played on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The Raiders as an organization have already been fined heavily and are the only team to have been stripped of a draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations.

Coach Jon Gruden has been fined multiple times for failing to abide by mask protocol.

The one glimmer is the players would be able to return Sunday if they test negative for the coronavirus. However, that has to be a significant question as the Raiders prepare to meet the Super Bowl champs, who they defeated earlier in the season.

Latest Stories