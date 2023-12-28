After nearly 6-hour delay, Liberty arrives at Sky Harbor to play in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Liberty is hoping that it got all of its false starts and delays (of game) out of the way after a batch of fog prevented the team from departing Virginia for several hours, leaving the team sitting at Lynchburg Regional Airport as players and coaches waited on the all-clear to begin their momentous journey to Phoenix.

The team eventually took a bus, which was cobbled together by university officials, just over two hours east to Richmond International Airport to get off the ground and in the air.

What started as a 4:15 p.m. local time scheduled arrival turned into a much later one as the team plane touched down just before 10 p.m. with the cool winter desert air starting to roll in on the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday evening.

With all of that out of the way, Liberty is just happy to be in Arizona now as the school gets set to play in easily the biggest game in the history of its football program with No. 8-ranked Oregon waiting in the 53rd Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

It’s only been six seasons since Liberty transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Just last year coach Jamey Chadwell was leading Coastal Carolina University. Both are now on the grandest stage they’ve ever been on.

“We are thankful to be in Phoenix, Arizona,” Chadwell said moments after stepping off the plane. “This is something that our university, its founder, Jerry Falwell, when he started the football program in 1971, he had a goal to play at the highest level, to compete for championships and to have the opportunity to play in such a prestigious bowl game as the Fiesta Bowl. We’re here, and I know he’s in heaven right now, smiling down, looking down on us.”

Chadwell said it was remarkable to be in a New Years Six Bowl so quickly after transitioning.

While the Flames have run through most of their schedule with relative ease, they have never faced a team like Oregon and the players on its roster.

The Ducks roster is littered with highly rated high school recruits. Coach Dan Lanning just recently secured the services of one of the state’s most sought-after pass rushers in Tucson Salpointe Catholic’s Elijah Rushing, who flipped from hometown University of Arizona to Oregon.

“They’re big and fast,” Chadwell said. “I’ve told our team it’s no secret they’re six points away from playing for a national championship. They’re a tremendous team. There’s no phase they don’t excel in. I think our biggest challenge is that they’re long lengthwise, and we don’t see that consistently. Now, a lot of our team has played a lot of Power 5, SEC, ACC before. We just didn’t do that this year. So I think that will be our biggest challenge – getting used to their size and speed all across the board.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: After long delay, Liberty arrives at Sky Harbor to play in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl