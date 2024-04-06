Nearly 100 Tigers report for duty

Apr. 6—Following a successful national signing day that brought nearly 40 new Tigers into the fold, the East Central University football team is now knee-deep into its 2024 Spring Football practices.

The Tigers opened spring drills on March 28 and now have four practices under their belts. They'll hit the field at 9 a.m. today for session No. 5. The remaining practice days include April 9, April 11, April 13, April 16, April 18, April 20 (Junior Day), April 23, April 25 and April 26. The spring season will culminate with a spring football game scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 27.

East Central head coach John Litrenta, who was bumped from interim head coach to head coach last November, said recruiting went well for him and his coaching staff.

"Signing day was a success for us. We did a great job of identifying who fit this new team and culture. A total of 39 new Tigers have joined the family," he said.

Nearly 100 players reported for duty this spring and he expects more bodies to filter in later.

"Our team is gelling together nicely," he said.

The young head coach said the goal is to start improving in January and continue that trend going into May and the summer break.

"Through this whole offseason, you really want to be fundamentally better on and off the field. We attacked accountability, discipline and attitude each day to change the mindset and behaviors of this team," Litrenta said. "The buy-in has been great but the work needs to be put in each day for it to be real. Following the 15 spring practices we want to have a foundation of our schemes and better fundamentally."

Litreta said there is currently, a great quarterback battle going on during spring practices between returnees Sergio Kennedy, Traair Edwards and Brock Dalton. Kennedy is a freshman from Manfield (Texas) High School, Edwards is a redshirt junior from Prattville, Alabama and Brock Dalton is a redshirt freshman from Magnolia West High School (Texas).

Edwards saw limited time during ECU's 2023 season. He appeared in five games and completed 27-of-52 passes for 314 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kennedy appeared in three contests for the Tigers and completed 4-of-13 passes for 36 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Our quarterback room is improving day to day. Sergio Kennedy, Tra Edwards and Brock Dalton have all taken steps to improve their play and leadership," Litrenta said. "Confidence is huge at that position and right now I'm really interested in seeing all three compete this spring to see who can score the ball, not turn it over and lead."

Litrenta appears to have his 2024 coaching staff in place. They include Michael Ingram (Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line), Aretavious Hendrix (Special Teams Coordinator/ Pass Game Coordinator/ DBs), Broderic Odom (Linebackers), Kwesi Mashack (Safeties), Rafael Aguilar (Offensive Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator/OL), Rich Stammetti (Quarterbacks), Christopher Bolden (Wide Receivers), Jack Mitchell (Tight Ends) and Daniel Wright (Running Backs).