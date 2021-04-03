Near-win at Augusta National proves to Emilia Migliaccio that she made the right call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Lavner
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The edge was gone. Emilia Migliaccio recognized it immediately. She had reached the quarterfinals of the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst last summer and felt ... nothing.

Not adrenaline. Not joy. Not satisfaction.

Nothing.

“The hunger weren’t there,” said her mother, Ulrika.

Something transformational was afoot.

A senior at Wake Forest, Migliaccio was one of the top 10 amateurs in the world, rising as high as No. 3. She’d won an ACC title and earned a gold medal for the United States at the Pan-American Games. But burnout had begun to set in after a dozen years of competition, all at an elite level. The pro game no longer seemed appealing.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“The better she got, the more emotionally draining it became,” Ulrika said. “For most golfers, when the swing doesn’t go well, you just work on things – there’s never an ending. It’s pretty intense all the time. There’s never an off time. It’s hard for her to never think about her golf, and that can emotionally tarnish you in other areas of life.”

Ulrika could relate. In the early 1990s, she was an accomplished player at the University of Arizona, where she was a teammate of future LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam. She’d felt that same burden in the spring of ’94, while weighing whether or not to turn pro. She opted against it, wanting more for her life. “The game had gotten to me a little bit, too,” she said. “When I made the decision, it was like a burden was lifted off.” Ulrika went into finance, got her MBA from N.C. State and started a family.

Emilia, now 21, is forging her own path, too. A published novelist in 2018, she has had always had a passion for writing. In January, she told her parents that, despite her lofty ranking (now 15th) and decorated résumé, she wouldn’t turn pro after completing her undergraduate degree next month. She accepted an internship at the Golf Channel (working for this website, in fact) and will complete a two-year master’s program in communication.

“She was conflicted in her mind, and she hadn’t listened to herself as clearly as she needed to,” Ulrika said. “As time went on, it seemed like she has a lot of other qualities and skills, and her golf is always going to be her golf and she’ll enjoy that. But she didn’t know if she wanted to do that for the next 15 years. It’s always nice to have a choice, and she feels very content with her decision. We just want her to be happy.”

More than just a golfer: Meet Emilia Migliaccio

A clearer mind didn’t initially help Migliaccio unlock her best play. In 12 rounds this spring for Wake Forest, she carried an uncharacteristic 74.08 scoring average and only once finished among the top 20. But at least she felt unencumbered.

“It wasn’t about that I’m not playing well so I’m not turning professional,” she said. “I’m ready for something new. I’m ready for a new chapter.”

Just not quite yet.

Two years ago, Migliaccio missed the 36-hole cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and watched as her intensely driven teammate, top-ranked Jennifer Kupcho, won the inaugural edition. Migliaccio wanted to put on her own show this year, but she also tempered expectations. No longer stuffing her summer schedule full of professional and amateur events, she knew her world ranking would continue to slide and eventually drop outside the cutoff for this prestigious event.

Tsubasa Kajitani defeats Emilia Migliaccio in playoff to win Augusta National Women's Am

“This may be our last rodeo,” Ulrika said, and so Emilia eschewed a local Augusta National caddie and had her mom on the bag for the first two rounds at Champions Retreat (where she sat four shots back after 36 holes) and again in the final round here at Augusta National.

Then something unusual happened Saturday.

Migliaccio birdied the difficult opening hole: “I was like, OK, let’s go.” Then the third hole. At firm and fast Augusta National, she carded five birdies in all to sign for a 70 and post 1-over – at the time, the leader in the clubhouse.

“That’s pretty cool,” she had said afterward.

But over the next hour, the leaders began to falter. Rose Zhang triple-bogeyed the 13th hole. Helen Fredgaard doubled the 15th. Tsubasa Kajitani took a 6 on the 17th. Four players bogeyed the last to miss the playoff. All of a sudden, Migliacico’s 217 total looked as though it might hold up – and may even be enough to win.

“I was kind of shocked,” she said, “because I didn’t think I would have a chance.”

Kajitani parred the final hole to match Migliaccio, which sent her scrambling to the tournament practice area to prepare for a playoff. After about an hourlong break, she hit 10 drivers on the range and rushed back to the 18th tee. On the first playoff hole, after finding the fairway, Migliaccio’s gripped-down 5-iron from 167 yards rode up the clubface and sailed wide right of the green, leaving a delicate pitch to the flag. She dumped it in the bunker and lost to the 17-year-old Kajitani.

“It’s hard to bogey and lose to a par,” she said. “If they birdie, it’s like, Well, I did everything I could. But I wanted to hit a better shot. It just didn’t work out.”

Did the close call at the ANWA alter her recent thinking?

Just the opposite. It confirmed it. 

“I think I played so well because of my decision,” she said.

Watching a feet away, Ulrika beamed with pride.

“To listen to yourself, to listen to your inner strength and what you really, truly want to do versus listening to other people and what they’re telling you you should do, that’ll be the biggest thing I take away,” she said. “You have to listen to yourself.”

Recommended Stories

  • Why the Women’s Amateur is one of Augusta National’s finest moments

    The Women's Amateur at Augusta National is an important step forward in the world of golf.

  • One hole costs Rose Zhang at Augusta, but she's only going to get better

    Rose Zhang may have won the Augusta National Women's Amateur, if not for one hole on Saturday.

  • Kajitani overcomes chaos to win Augusta National Women's Am

    The one image of Augusta National that stuck with Japanese teenager Tsubasa Kajitani was Tiger Woods winning the Masters two years ago. One player lost the lead with a double bogey on the 15th, one ball in the water and a three-putt. Kajitani was not immune.

  • Notable PGA Tour players to miss cut at Valero Texas Open include Phil Mickelson

    There wasn't a ton of bona fide star power to begin with at this year's Valero Texas Open and some of the big names were sent packing.

  • Pelicans vs. Rockets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

    With a play-in spot slipping away, the Pelicans (21-27) have a winnable game against Houston (13-35) on Sunday.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers wins Naismith Trophy as national Player of the Year

    Paige Bueckers' list of accolades just keeps getting longer - perhaps, this might be her biggest.

  • Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old golfer from UCLA, threatening to run away with ANA Inspiration title

    Tavatanakit jumped out to a big lead with three birdies in her first three holes on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

  • Decade after Masters collapse, Rory struggles into Augusta

    Rory McIlroy is struggling to find consistency ahead of the 85th Masters, chasing the green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam a decade after an epic Augusta National collapse.

  • Butch Harmon says Rory McIlroy ‘needs to go back to the basic fundamentals’

    McIlroy has employed another renowned golf guru in Pete Cowen to help him iron out the flaws in his game.

  • Eagles make Gil Brandt’s list of teams that can’t afford any draft night mistakes

    The Philadelphia Eagles made Gil Brandt's list of 7 teams that can't afford to make any mistakes on draft night

  • Saturday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Saturday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free. 1. Exclusive: Green light for vaccinated Britons to take overseas holidays Vaccinated Britons would avoid Covid tests and quarantine under government plans to allow foreign summer holidays. Boris Johnson is expected to signal on Monday that, when foreign travel is opened up, restrictions will be based on a traffic light system under which countries are rated red, amber or green according to their risk based on vaccination levels, Covid rates and prevalence of variants. Read the full story. 2. Sussexes were in talks with video platform a year before ‘Megxit’ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were discussing projects with a billion-dollar backed US streaming service a year before they stepped down as senior members of the Royal family, it has emerged. The Sussexes had a series of meetings with Quibi, a now-defunct rival to YouTube, from early 2019 until after they dropped their "Megxit" bombshell in January last year. Read the full story. 3. State of fear: how ministers ‘used covert tactics’ to keep scared public at home Failures in the UK’s pandemic response are not hard to identify, but on one front the Government’s success is undeniable: persuading a fearful nation to stay locked indoors for much of the past year. The daily diet of statistics on deaths, hospitalisations and Covid cases has been so effective that compliance with lockdown has gone far beyond what ministers expected. Read the full story. 4. Care home residents allowed to see grandchildren as visiting rules relaxed Grandparents in care homes will be able to see new grandchildren later this month as the Government loosens rules around visits. From Monday, April 12, the number of people allowed to see someone in care will rise from one to two. Children aged under two will also not be included in the count, meaning babies and toddlers can be taken along. Read the full story. 5. Queen and Prince Charles in rare photograph together in the gardens of Frogmore House The Queen clearly enjoyed her elder son's company as they took a stroll in the spring sunshine during one of his several visits to Windsor. The rare photo of Her Majesty and Prince Charles was taken at Frogmore House, sometimes described as the Royal Family's "secret bolt-hole", in Windsor's Home Park, just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have spent most of the past year in lockdown. Read the full story. Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.

  • What’s really going on in Dustin Johnson’s head? Coaches and competitors say it’s more than DJ lets on.

    The golf world has long questioned Dustin Johnson’s intelligence. DJ's coaches, friends and fellow golfers have something to say about that.

  • Golfweek 2021 Senior Tournament series includes 6-tournament schedule

    Senior competitive golf is bigger and better than ever! The US Golf Association has granted fifteen exemptions into the US Senior Amateur for the top ranked players in the WAGR rankings which can be found HERE. Golfweek is part of that ranking ...

  • Robert Williams joins Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic as only centers to do this

    Robert Williams joined an exclusive list with his epic performance during the Celtics' Friday night win over the Rockets.

  • No. 1 Rose Zhang looks to fend off host of world-beaters at tough ANWA finale

    Behind Rose Zhang and Ingrid Lindblad, gaining ground on final day of the ANWA will require a mix of patience and scoring.

  • Finally at the ANA Inspiration, Sophia Popov making the most of her opportunity

    Sophia Popov has experienced great highs and lows in her professional career, but she's determined to make the most of every opportunity.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • CJ McCollum with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/02/2021

  • Mark Emmert on women's tournament failings: 'We can't let down these amazing athletes ever again'

    "The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”