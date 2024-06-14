Near victory turns into heartbreaking loss for Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Class 2A baseball state quarterfinals

Jun. 13—ST. CLOUD — This time instead of a thrilling victory, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball team suffered heartbreaking defeat.

The Cougars had been the cardiac kids throughout the Section 1, Class 2A baseball tournament, including a thrilling comeback win in the section finals against Cannon Falls.

But a near win in the Class 2A state quarterfinals turned into a devastating loss on Thursday as Z-M saw its championship hopes dashed with a 6-5 setback to No. 4 seed Foley. The fifth-seeded Cougars scored two runs in the top of the seventh and appeared headed for the state semifinals before Foley (22-4) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory.

"We've been on the better end of a lot of those games this season," Z-M coach AJ Yusten said. "It stings obviously, it's tough. We came up here to compete and I can definitely say it happened and we did that. We're extremely proud of the guys."

After senior Preston Ohm doubled off the fence in right field to put runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, Hunter Streit followed with a two-run triple to give Z-M a 5-3 lead and it looked like the Cougars would pull out another tense win and head to the state semifinals.

But Foley rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win. Bryce Lapinski hit a sacrifice fly with one out and the bases loaded to drive in the winning run.

"We've been fighting all postseason," Streit, a senior, said. "... We just keep battling. The same thing here, we just couldn't pull it off."

Z-M had rallied for three victories in section play, including coming back from a 10-0 deficit against Lourdes and scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in the section finals against Cannon Falls.

There were many close plays in the game and two big ones went against Z-M in the bottom of the seventh. Starting pitcher Hudson Ohm got a strikeout, for what appeared to be the second out of the inning, but a wild pitch allowed the Foley runner to reach on a dropped third strike. Jayden Enerson followed with an RBI double to left center which just fell out of the glove of center fielder Kaleb Lochner.

Ohm then had to come out due to pitch count and Lochner entered, but a walk and hit batter with the bases loaded tied the game and Gapinski followed with his game-winning fly ball.

"I think you could have picked out a play in just about every inning that was extremely close," Yusten said. "That's baseball. We've been fortunate enough to be on the good end of a lot of those and today we were on the wrong end."

Z-M got off to a fast start as Wilson Nordquist hit a two-run single in the first and another run in the second gave the Cougars a quick 3-0 lead.

"They decided to take it upon themselves to put up some big hits, put up some runs and put us in a place to win," Yusten said.

The Cougars were playing in the state baseball tournament for the first time and they had a large fan following at the game.

"They played their butts off all season and they did the same today," Yusten said. "The fan support was amazing. It's like we were playing at Zumbrota-Mazeppa. I'm super proud of our community."

"It's a good environment, good teams and good competition," Streit said.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-8) will play in the consolation round on Friday. The semifinals against Montevideo are at 12:15 p.m. and if the Cougars win that game, they would play for fifth place at 2:30 p.m.

"We have to keep working and not give up," Streit said. "It's not over until it's over."

Foley 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#210#000#2#—#5#8#1

Foley#003#000#3#—#6#10#1

No. 5 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Dane Damson 2-for-4, 1 2B; Frank Flicek 1-for-3; Wilson Nordquist 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Oliver Liffrig 1-for-3; Kaleb Lochner 1 R; Preston Ohm 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R; Hunter Streit 1-for-2, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jack Krier 1 R, 2 SB. Pitchers: Hudson Ohm (LP) 6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 11 K; Kaleb Lochner 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

No. 4 Foley: Bryce Gapinski 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Josiah Petersen 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Reed Hermanson 2-for-4; Trey Emmerich 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jayden Enerson 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Josiah Petersen 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Trey Emmerich (WP) 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.