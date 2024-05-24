Near misses for Irish swimmers at Olympic trials

Calum Bain missed out on Olympic qualification by a tenth of a second [Inpho]

It was a night of near misses for Irish swimmers at the Olympic trials in Dublin.

There was heartbreak for Cookstown’s Calum Bain in the 50m freestyle as he missed out on Paris qualification by just one-tenth of a second.

Needing 21.96, the 28-year-old won the National Championship final in a time of 22.06, beating Tom Fannon, who secured his place at the Olympics in Thursday’s semi-finals, by one-hundredth of a second, but the time wasn’t quite enough to join him in the French capital this summer.

Galway’s 17-year-old backstroke sensation John Shortt smashed his Irish senior record in the semi-finals of the 200m backstroke.

His time of 1:57.90 was just four-tenths outside the Olympic qualification standard but he will have another opportunity on Saturday evening to break it.

However, there are no more chances for Darragh Greene in the 100m breaststroke who was well off the pace required despite winning the final.

His time of 1:00.54 was over a second outside of the qualification time for Paris.

Similarly in the 100m butterfly, Max McCusker swam well to clock 51.97 but that was just three-tenths too slow.

Templeogue’s Ellen Walshe has already qualified for the Olympics in the 200m individual medley and was trying for the time in the 100m butterfly. Her heat time of 58.39 was faster than the semi-final swim (58.43) but still outside of the time required of 57.92.

Walshe has a third opportunity on Saturday.

Victoria Catterson (left) and Grace Davison at the end of the 100m freestyle final [Inpho]

Davison edges Catterson as Ulster swimmers finish top two in 100m freestyle

With a heavy race programme, Danielle Hill withdrew from the 100m freestyle allowing the battle to develop between Ards swimmer Grace Davison and Belfast’s Victoria Catterson.

The final went down to the touch with 17-year-old Davison winning the National title in 55.56 with Catterson just behind in 55.72.

Over the three qualification events - the 2023 and 2024 World Championships and this week's Irish Nationals - the two women have recorded the same fastest time of 55.44 and the same second fastest time of 55.56.

With Hill, Walshe and Mona McSharry on the first three legs of the women’s medley relay, who will bring the squad home will now be down to the selectors.

There was also Ulster success in the women’s 400m freestyle with Ards’ Amelia Kane winning the title.