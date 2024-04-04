Nealon inks to play football at WVWC

Apr. 3—Jacob Nealon, the football and wrestling standout at Cumberland County High School, looked up and took a deep breath. He wanted to make sure he enjoyed the moment.

He had just finished signing his national letter of intent Monday to play football next year at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV during a ceremony at the high school. When Nealon looked up, he sw a large crowd of his family and friends wishing him the best.

"I am really excited about this," said Nealon. "This is a great opportunity to further my academic and athletic careers. This is a chance not many people get to take, so I want to make the most of it. I love football, this is what drives my motor ... This is my life."

"I am just so excited for Jacob," said Cumberland County coach Noah Repasky "Football means a lot to our kids. Our kids enjoy football. They enjoy the grind. After all, you have to be little different to play this game.

"Football has given him a lot and I am excited he has the chance to play a few more years."

Nealon said he had a total of 17 schools in contact with him about playing next year. He said Wesleyan was really not a difficult decision.

"It all came down to the money side of things," Nealon said. "Wesleyan had the best offer for me. They're building a football program like we are here, and I love being a part of building a program. It is in my blood, in my culture, and I am excited about being a part of something on the rise."

Jacob is the son of Charlotte Harris and Tim Nealon. He said he will be the first one in the family to attend college, and that he plans on being the first one to graduate, too.

West Virginia Wesleyan is rebuilding its football program. The Bobcats are members of the Division II Mountain East football conference. Wesleyan has won one game in three years.

"Playing time as a freshman is hard to do in college football," said Jacob, who wants to major in Sports Management. "I talked to them about that. And finding a team on the rise like West Virginia Wesleyan College, it provides me a good opportunity to play as a freshman. They're always looking for guys ready to compete and ready to play."

"Jacob has a high motor," Repasky said. "He's still learning how to get through the rollercoaster of emotions in this game. That will come with time. He's as strong as an ox, and his mindset is so strong."

While everyone playing college football was a good high school player, Repasky said he has no doubt Nealon will be able to make the transition to the next level without much difficulty.

"You've got to humble and work hard," Repasky told Jacob after Monday's signing.

"It is not going to be as easy as it has been for the last couple of years. Everybody out there was the best player on their team or the best player in the region.

"It's not going to come easy, but you have to be willing to work. You have to learn from your failures but still have confidence in yourself and what you're doing. If you can do that, you will be fine. I promise you."