Neal Shipley set to make PGA Tour debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

(WCMH) — He’s only been a pro for less than a week but already, Neal Shipley is getting a chance to compete on the PGA Tour.

The former Ohio State golfer earned a sponsorship exemption and will make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit next week.

Shipley has already had an impressive season after becoming the low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open, becoming only the ninth golfer in history to do so in the same calendar year. The Pittsburgh native is currently competing in western Canada in his first pro event on the PGA Tour Americas.

The former Buckeye finished tied for 53rd at the Masters with a 12-over for the tournament after he was the only amateur to make the cut at Augusta. Two months later at the U.S. Open in Pinehurst, Shipley finished tied for 26th with a 6-over performance. He’s the first Buckeye to earn low amateur at both majors in the same year since Jack Nicklaus in 1960.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic begins on June 27 at the Detroit Golf Club.

