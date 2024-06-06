Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison’s England exclusion on social media

Brentford’s French striker Neal Maupay (27) has taken to X to mock England midfielder James Maddison upon his exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s final England squad announcement this afternoon.

The post is the latest episode in a long-running rivalry between the two Premier League players, with Maupay holding up three darts in front a dartboard referencing an incident in January when the Frenchman mocked the Tottenham player’s trademark dart-throwing celebration.

A series of digs in the media ensued, with Maddison claiming that Maupay hadn’t scored enough goals to be worthy of his own celebration, to which the Frenchman retorted that he had “More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison”.

Maupay, formerly of OGC Nice, AS Saint-Étienne and Brighton, has been currently on loan at Brentford from Everton in what is his second spell at the club, having spent two seasons there between 2017 and 2019.

GFFN | Jack McArdle