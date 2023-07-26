Neal: It’s good news and bad news Hunter has reported to Vikings training camp

Great news, Vikings fans! Danielle Hunter has reported to camp and will not hold out.

Oh no, Vikings fans! It looks like Hunter is going to "hold-in."

Hunter and his unsettled contract squabble have arrived at the TCO Performance Center ready to distract from camp battles and health concerns. There's nothing like salary demands serving as background noise amid the thumping of pads and screaming of coaches. Until there's a resolution — if there is one — we can only imagine what destruction Hunter could bring once the edge rusher is released in new defensive coordinator Brian Flores' defensive scheme.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Or imagine him playing somewhere else if the Vikings decline to extend him.

Hunter is scheduled to make just $5.5 million as part of a five-year, $72 million deal he signed in 2018 — a deal that has been restructured twice. He had 10.5 sacks last season, when he lost weight to adapt to Ed Donatell's 3-4 defense. He has posted double-digit sack totals in four of his seven seasons.

There was little doubt the sides were at an impasse on Tuesday as head coach Kevin O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took turns praising Hunter's appearance and acknowledging that talks are ongoing with his representatives — but avoiding confirming that Hunter will do any more than appear.

"It's going to be a day-to-day thing where, in the end, Danielle and I have had such good dialogue over these last few days and really trying to build a plan for him that allows him to feel good about, you know, coming to work as a Minnesota Viking every single day," O'Connell said. "We'll continue to work through the contractual side."

Advertisement

Will he practice?

"As of right now, we'll take it a day at a time," O'Connell said. "I don't expect him to initially be a full practice participant."

Does his presence give the Vikings confidence that he will play for them this season?

"I'm really excited to see him," Adofo-Mensah replied. "Really excited to see a great player like him. A great Viking. Just want to make sure I say that. That's where I'm at right now."

Oh boy. Hunter's future in Minnesota — trade speculation has followed him throughout the offseason — gets more nebulous once the hold-in card is played. It could be a sign of good faith, that contract talks are headed in the right direction and a player doesn't want an injury to derail negotiations.

Advertisement

There were some examples of that last season. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James staged hold-ins at the beginning of camp. Samuel and Metcalf signed long-term deals in late July while James was inked to one in mid-August. Those hold-ins had a happy ending.

Holding in also keeps bank accounts healthy. Players can be fined up to $50,000 for each missed day of camp, and they aren't getting those fines dropped like they used to. So their tactic is to report to camp, attend meetings, work out but don't practice. Roquan Smith did this last season with the Bears. The sides never agreed on an extension (Smith negotiated on his own), and the Bears dealt him at midseason to Baltimore.

Yes, Hunter has outperformed his contract. Yes, the Vikings pass rush could be nonexistent if Hunter is dealt after they also traded Za'Darius Smith and his 10 sacks to Cleveland during the offseason. No, that doesn't mean the Vikings should make Hunter one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league.

O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah have made tough decisions in not bringing back several players from last season's team — and the toughest one has arrived at the practice facility in Eagan. There has been no evidence that the sides have progressed in talks. And their unwillingness on Tuesday to even express confidence that something will be worked out with Hunter is telling. The next time No. 99 rushes a quarterback, he might be doing it in a color other than purple. Holding 'in' might just be prologue.