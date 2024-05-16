Which NE Kansas high schools are state bound in baseball and softball?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2024 Kansas high school state baseball and softball brackets are nearly set.

Here’s which Northeast Kansas schools could be playing for a state championship May 23-24.

Baseball

6A – Hoglund Stadium, 1651 Naismith Drive, Lawrence, 66045

Topeka High/Cair Paravel Latin School

(Manhattan and Junction City both have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

5A – Eck Stadium, 21st & Perimeter Road, Wichita, 67208

Shawnee Heights

4A – Dean Evans Stadium, 841 Markley Rd., Salina, 67401

Rock Creek

3A – Tointon Family Stadium, 1800 College Avenue, Manhattan, 66502

Hayden

Marysville

Sabetha

2A/1A – Great Bend Sports Complex, 41 McKinley, Great Bend, 67530

Valley Falls

Mission Valley

Softball

6A – Arrocha Ball Park, 6100 Rock Chalk Dr., Lawrence, 66045

(Washburn Rural has the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

5A – Wilkins Stadium, Perimeter Rd., Wichita, 67208

Seaman

4A – Salina-South HS, 730 E Magnolia Rd, Salina, 67401

Wamego

Rock Creek

3A – Envista Softball Complex, 3421 SE Leisure Lane, Topeka, 66605

Osage City

Silver Lake

(Sabetha, Royal Valley, Marysville and Riley County all have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

2A/1A – Green Sports Complex, 2007 E. 6th Street, Pratt, 67124

McLouth

(Valley Heights, Mission Valley and Jackson Heights all have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

