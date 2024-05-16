Which NE Kansas high schools are state bound in baseball and softball?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2024 Kansas high school state baseball and softball brackets are nearly set.
Here’s which Northeast Kansas schools could be playing for a state championship May 23-24.
Baseball
6A – Hoglund Stadium, 1651 Naismith Drive, Lawrence, 66045
Topeka High/Cair Paravel Latin School
(Manhattan and Junction City both have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)
5A – Eck Stadium, 21st & Perimeter Road, Wichita, 67208
Shawnee Heights
4A – Dean Evans Stadium, 841 Markley Rd., Salina, 67401
Rock Creek
3A – Tointon Family Stadium, 1800 College Avenue, Manhattan, 66502
Hayden
Marysville
Sabetha
2A/1A – Great Bend Sports Complex, 41 McKinley, Great Bend, 67530
Valley Falls
Mission Valley
Softball
6A – Arrocha Ball Park, 6100 Rock Chalk Dr., Lawrence, 66045
(Washburn Rural has the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)
5A – Wilkins Stadium, Perimeter Rd., Wichita, 67208
Seaman
4A – Salina-South HS, 730 E Magnolia Rd, Salina, 67401
Wamego
Rock Creek
3A – Envista Softball Complex, 3421 SE Leisure Lane, Topeka, 66605
Osage City
Silver Lake
(Sabetha, Royal Valley, Marysville and Riley County all have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)
2A/1A – Green Sports Complex, 2007 E. 6th Street, Pratt, 67124
McLouth
(Valley Heights, Mission Valley and Jackson Heights all have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)
