Which NE Kansas high schools are state bound in baseball and softball?

landon reinhardt
·1 min read
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2024 Kansas high school state baseball and softball brackets are nearly set.

Here’s which Northeast Kansas schools could be playing for a state championship May 23-24.

Baseball

6A – Hoglund Stadium, 1651 Naismith Drive, Lawrence, 66045

  • Topeka High/Cair Paravel Latin School

  • (Manhattan and Junction City both have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

5A – Eck Stadium, 21st & Perimeter Road, Wichita, 67208

  • Shawnee Heights

4A – Dean Evans Stadium, 841 Markley Rd., Salina, 67401

  • Rock Creek

3A – Tointon Family Stadium, 1800 College Avenue, Manhattan, 66502

  • Hayden

  • Marysville

  • Sabetha

2A/1A – Great Bend Sports Complex, 41 McKinley, Great Bend, 67530

  • Valley Falls

  • Mission Valley

Softball

6A – Arrocha Ball Park, 6100 Rock Chalk Dr., Lawrence, 66045

  • (Washburn Rural has the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

5A – Wilkins Stadium, Perimeter Rd., Wichita, 67208

  • Seaman

4A – Salina-South HS, 730 E Magnolia Rd, Salina, 67401

  • Wamego

  • Rock Creek

3A – Envista Softball Complex, 3421 SE Leisure Lane, Topeka, 66605

  • Osage City

  • Silver Lake

  • (Sabetha, Royal Valley, Marysville and Riley County all have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

2A/1A – Green Sports Complex, 2007 E. 6th Street, Pratt, 67124

  • McLouth

  • (Valley Heights, Mission Valley and Jackson Heights all have the opportunity to advance to state on Thursday)

