NDSU, San Diego, N.C. A&T seek to extend winning streaks

(STATS) - Heavyweight programs North Dakota State, San Diego and North Carolina A&T will try to extend FCS-leading winning streaks in the 2019 season.

North Dakota State, the two-time defending FCS national champion, owns a 21-game winning streak since 2017. Ten of the wins have come against nationally ranked opponents.

San Diego has both the longest conference winning streak - 29 straight in the Pioneer Football League - and home winning streak - 21. Both runs date to 2015.

North Carolina A&T, the reigning MEAC and Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl champion, has won 11 consecutive road games over the last two seasons, including two against FBS opponents.

All three programs are expected to be favored in their respective conference and again carry championship goals in 2019.