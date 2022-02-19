NDSU’s Christian Watson would bring ultimate versatility to Cowboys WR room

Dallas Cowboys fans might be looking for some receiving help in the upcoming NFL draft but what kind? Some might prefer a red-zone target, a big-man to go up and get fade routes. A prospect with a big catch radius that can bring down those 50/50 balls and help make big plays for their quarterback. A terror that teams are afraid to leave in single coverage because nobody can risk him going up and getting a ball over even the top corner on their team.

Other fans want to add team speed; a burner who can get vertical on go routes, stretches the defense, and opens up the underneath routes for the rest of the team. Or perhaps a more versatile chess piece who can move outside some, in the slot, or in the backfield. Or perhaps the team should find a unicorn who can do it all. That’s where North Dakota State’s Christian Watson comes in.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 208 pounds

Games Played in 2021: 12

Jersey Number: 1

Film Study Information

Games Watched: Northern Iowa Panthers (2021), Illinois State Redbirds (2021), Montana State Bobcats (2022)

Best Game: Northern Iowa Panthers

Worst Game: Illinois State Redbirds

Strengths

Watson is an outside receiver. Excellent size and catch radius to go up and get the football on go routes and fades. Will maneuver himself in air to make difficult plays on the ball.

Threatens vertically with his incredible mix of size and speed. His 4.4 speed is enough to beat many corners in the NFL. He has great versatility too. Travelled inside often to avoid bracket coverage looks while on the outside. He was put in the backfield to run the ball and was also an All-American kick returner.

Watson ran a solid route tree and was a good route runner for his size. Due to his size, and catch radius, the ability to get some separation on routes seemed enormous for the QB throwing him the ball. He had more yards, touchdowns and almost as many catches as the next two receivers on his team combined.

Weaknesses

Watson’s weaknesses begin with who he was lined up against while playing at North Dakota State. Is he a dynamic enough athlete to be as versatile in the NFL as he was against lesser competition there? Could Watson really be a running back that could get to the edge against NFL linebackers, is he shifty enough to really play as a slot receiver, or athletic enough to return kicks at the highest level? Even as a straight outside receiver, was the separation he produced in his route tree more about just being physically superior to his opponent, or does he have the technique to beat corners in the NFL?

The negatives aren’t just about a step up in competition either. Although Watson goes up and gets the jump ball well in 50/50 situations, he is a body catcher too often on underneath routes. He also has issues beating press coverage consistently.

Conclusion

The Senior Bowl was a great platform that answered lot of questions that plagued Watson due to his level of competition. With a great showing against the top competition at the Senior Bowl as a first teamer, his stock should shoot up the charts. If he struggles, he could be a talented project that was more successful due to playing at North Dakota State.

Will Watson be the next Calvin Johnson, Terrell Owens, and Randy Moss or just the next hopeful developmental tall and fast guy like Simi Fehoko? The belief that a team drafting him has in any of those comparisons could be the reason he goes in the first two rounds, or Day 3.

