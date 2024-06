[Getty Images]

Tanguy Ndombele's time at Tottenham will end when his contract expires on 30 June, the club have confirmed.

Signed by Mauricio Pochettino for a club record £53.8m in summer 2019, Ndombele made 91 appearances for Spurs before falling out of favour and spending time on loan at Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray.

The 27 year old scored 10 times and provided nine assists during his five years at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.