NDJH archery competes in nationals at Daytona Beach

Jun. 8—DAYTONA, Fl. — Members of the North Decatur Junior High Archery Team traveled to the Daytona Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP®) national tournament.

North Decatur finished with a team score of 3,069 to rank the team 14th. The Chargers had 86 Tens and 147 9s in the tournament.

The top scorer for North was Lydia Schwartz with 277. Schwartz had 13 Tens and ranked 31st individually.

Ava Stephens finished with a score of 268 which included 8 Tens. LaShay Dwiggins scored 267 with 10 Tens followed by Blaiden Adams 264 with 8 Tens, Harper Bridges 262 with six Tens, Kenzie Duckworth 259 with 9 Tens, Melanie Harp 252 with 6 Tens, Aaron Mirick 249 with 7 Tens, Wyatt Dreyer 246 with 4 Tens, Liam Berkemeier 243 with 6 Tens, Kevin Readnour 243 with 5 Tens, Ava Collins 239 with 4 Tens, Samuel Lloyd 239 with 1 Ten, Tynira Johnson 238 with 2 Tens, Andrew Batterton 233 with 3 Tens, Eden Huber 225 with one Ten, Mackenzie Schneider 218 with 4 Tens, Makayla Tebbe 213 with 2 Tens, Aidyn Hellmich 200 with 1 Ten, Wesley Garrison 192, Carl Shelton 188 with 2 Tens and Hannah Stuart 175 with 3 Tens.

The NASP® continues to bring safe in-school archery to 1.3 million students each year in 49 U.S. states. Since inception in 2002, NASP® has involved of more than 21 million students and more than 104,000 adult instructors. The culminating event for thousands of these students is participation in a local, regional, state or national tournament event.

Tournament information from nasptournaments.org.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.