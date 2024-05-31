NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals showcase talent and tenacity

May 30—DICKINSON — The quarterfinals of the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament delivered a series of exhilarating match ups at Dickinson's Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark on Thursday, May 30. With intense competition, dramatic comebacks and dominant performances, the Shanley Deacons, Fargo Davies Eagles and Bismarck Legacy Sabers would emerge victorious, securing their spots in the semifinals.

The opening day of the tournament was a testament to the resilience, skill and determination of North Dakota's top high school baseball teams, setting the stage for an exciting day 2 to the tournament.

The Shanley Deacons triumphed over the Williston Coyotes with a 6-4 victory in the quarterfinals of the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The game was a testament to the depth of Shanley's talented roster and superior pitching.

Shanley set the pace early, with three runs in the second inning, followed by another in the third, giving them a solid 4-0 lead. The Deacons' offense was relentless, amassing 11 hits throughout the game. J. Leininger shone brightly, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while S. Ovsak contributed with two hits and an RBI.

Williston, undeterred by their early deficit, staged a comeback in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to level the score. G. Solberg was instrumental in this rally, driving in two runs. However, the Coyotes struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, managing only two hits and leaving five runners stranded.

On the mound, B. Meier started strong for Shanley, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing no hits, but four runs due to walks and hit batters. His fastball, clocking in the high 80s and occasionally touching the 90s, showcased collegiate-level command, complemented by a deceptive off-speed pitch in the low 60s.

L. Hale and L. Meier provided crucial relief, with Hale securing the win after pitching three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two. Meier closed the game efficiently, ensuring the Coyotes couldn't mount another comeback.

For Williston, C. Collings was brilliant and battled valiantly on the mound, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing six runs on 11 hits. Despite his struggles on paper, his performance was state tournament quality. It would be his curveball that would prove the be the problem in the middle innings, but Collings displayed composure in high-pressure situations, navigating multiple bases-loaded scenarios with poise.

Shanley's decisive moment came in the fourth inning, with two more runs adding to their lead, making it 6-4. This cushion proved sufficient as their pitching and defense shut down Williston's attempts to score in the final outings.

Shanley's victory propels them into the semifinals. Williston, though defeated, showcased resilience and will look to regroup in the consolation semifinals on Friday.

Final Score: Shanley Deacons 6, Williston Coyotes 4

Scoring Summary:

Williston Coyotes: 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 4 2 3

Shanley Deacons: 0 3 1 2 0 0 X — 6 11 0

Batting Leaders:

Shanley Deacons: J. Leininger (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs), S. Ovsak (2-for-3, RBI)

Williston Coyotes: G. Solberg (1-for-3, 2 RBIs)

Pitching Summary:

Shanley Deacons: B. Meier (3.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 5 SO), L. Hale (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO), L. Meier (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO)

Williston Coyotes: C. Collings (5.2 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 SO), J. Iba (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R)

It was a marathon that would come down to endurance and heart, nearly lasting a full second game's worth of action, as the Fargo Davies Varsity Eagles edged out the Minot Magicians with a 6-5 victory in a dramatic extra-inning battle in the quarterfinals of the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The game saw a crowd that remained engaged and growing in fervor with each passing out and each seeing-eye single, underscoring the intensity of this thrilling 13-inning contest.

Fargo Davies took an early lead in the third inning with three runs, but Minot quickly responded with a run in the second and two more in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. The Eagles tied it up in the eighth inning, sending the game into extra innings where the real drama unfolded.

W. Kosidowski led the charge for Fargo Davies, going 3-for-7 with two runs scored. A. Werk was a standout, hitting 3-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs. J. Beiswenger and A. Rinas each added RBIs to support the offensive effort. The Eagles managed to amass 15 hits, displaying a balanced attack that kept the pressure on Minot throughout the game.

For the Magicians, P. Hann was a powerhouse, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, and an RBI. T. Ruzick added to the scoreboard with a home run, contributing two hits and an RBI. Despite their offensive efforts, Minot left 13 runners on base, which proved to be a critical factor in the outcome of the game.

Fargo Davies' pitching staff showed remarkable endurance, with multiple pitchers stepping up to contain Minot's offense over the extended game. Their combined efforts included crucial strikeouts and strategic pitches that kept Minot from capitalizing on their opportunities. The Eagles' defense, despite committing three errors, managed to make key plays when it mattered most.

Minot's pitchers also displayed tenacity, battling through tough situations and keeping the game within reach. Despite allowing 15 hits, they managed to prevent Fargo Davies from breaking the game open until the decisive 13th inning.

The decisive moment came in the 13th inning when Fargo Davies managed to score the go-ahead run, demonstrating their persistence and ability to perform under pressure. Minot's inability to capitalize on their opportunities, leaving 13 runners on base, ultimately hindered their chances of securing the win.

Fargo Davies' victory advances them to the semifinals, where they will face a formidable opponent. Minot, though falling short in this epic contest, displayed commendable effort and skill, providing a thrilling game for the fans.

Final Score: Fargo Davies Eagles 6, Minot Magicians 5

Scoring Summary:

Fargo Davies Eagles: 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 — 6 15 3

Minot Magicians: 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 5 11 3

Batting Leaders:

Fargo Davies Eagles: W. Kosidowski (3-for-7, 2 R), A. Werk (3-for-6, 2 2B, 2 RBIs), J. Beiswenger (1-for-5, 2 RBIs)

Minot Magicians: P. Hann (3-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI), T. Ruzick (2-for-6, HR, RBI)

Pitching Summary:

Fargo Davies Eagles: Multiple pitchers combined for a gritty performance, striking out 12 and holding Minot to five runs over 13 innings.

Minot Magicians: Their pitchers also showed endurance, striking out 20 batters over the extended game but ultimately allowing six runs.

It was a dominant performance from start to finish as the Bismarck Legacy Sabers overwhelmed the Horace Varsity Hawks with an 11-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the NDHSAA State Baseball Tournament. The game showcased the Sabers' depth, strength and superior pitching, leaving the Hawks struggling to keep up.

Bismarck Legacy set the tone early with three runs in the first inning, followed by another in the second. The Sabers' relentless offense was led by M. Butts, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and B. Watson, who contributed three hits and an RBI. The Sabers amassed 13 hits overall, demonstrating their offensive prowess.

The Hawks managed to get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with a single run driven in by E. Krogen, but it wasn't enough to spark a rally. Horace struggled offensively, collecting just three hits against the dominant pitching of J. Johnson, who went the distance for the Sabers, allowing only one run and striking out five.

The decisive blow came in the sixth inning when Bismarck Legacy exploded for seven runs, effectively sealing the game. J. Johnson not only excelled on the mound but also contributed two RBIs, further showcasing his all-around abilities.

C. Borchardt started on the mound for the Hawks, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing eight hits and five runs, three of which were earned. Despite his efforts, the Sabers' offense proved too potent. J. Collins struggled in relief, giving up six runs on five hits without recording an out.

Bismarck Legacy's pitching and defense were equally impressive, committing only two errors compared to Horace's three. The Sabers' strategic base running and aggressive play further highlighted their dominance.

This comprehensive victory propels Bismarck Legacy into the semifinals, where they will face a challenging opponent. The Hawks, though defeated, will regroup and prepare for their next game in the consolation bracket.

Final Score: Bismarck Legacy Sabers 11, Horace Hawks 1

Scoring Summary:

Horace Hawks: 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 3

Bismarck Legacy Sabers: 3 1 0 0 0 7 — 11 13 2

Batting Leaders:

Bismarck Legacy Sabers: M. Butts (2-for-3, HR, 4 RBIs), B. Watson (3-for-3, RBI), L. Vasey (3-for-4, 3 R)

Horace Hawks: J. Collins (1-for-3), C. Borchardt (1-for-2), A. Ohleen (1-for-2)

Pitching Summary:

Horace Hawks: C. Borchardt (5.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO), J. Collins (0.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO)

Bismarck Legacy Sabers: J. Johnson (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO)