NDCL's Rob Bonchak claims 400 state crown, Gilmour girls team runner-up in banner Division II state track and field Day 2

Jun. 1—DAYTON — If nothing else, Rob Bonchak is a fantastic listener.

One of the lost arts in track and field tends to be how to lean at the finish line, decisively but at the right angle and with the proper sense of when and where to do it.

The Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin sophomore went to the textbook for the lean June 1 during Day 2 of the Division II state track and field meet — and he rode it to the top of the podium.

In a stunner, but one that was a pleasant surprise to be sure, Bonchak captured the D-II boys 400-meter state crown with a time of 48.48 seconds.

He came in seeded seventh from regional competition and appeared to be assured second in the last 10 meters of the final against Glenville's Isaiah McCallum. But Bonchak continued to stride and hit the line with a confident lean.

Moments later, the scoreboard delivered the news: Bonchak had edged McCallum by two one-hundredths of a second, and he was taking gold back to Munson Township.

"I probably would have laughed," Bonchak said, when asked what he would have thought if he was told a state title was in store coming into the meet. "I never would have thought that this would ever happen. It still feels unreal. It really still hasn't hit me yet that this has happened.

"I was so focused on the 4×4, and now it's finally starting to settle in. It feels like a dream still."

Bonchak acknowledged the importance of the emphasis in his lean, one he and the Lions' program will treasure for all time.

"Just make sure you give it everything," Bonchak said. "This year, my first-ever indoor year, and my first race I ever ran indoor, I barely won off an insane lead. They had the whole picture, and I realized how important it is at that moment. You've just got to give up your body, you know? Just give up your body, because all that matters in the end is the finish line."

The sophomore is the second individual event state champion all-time for NDCL, joining Brian Bates' D-II 800 title in 2022.

Bonchak was also on the Lions' new-look 4×4 with Brennen Burke, Sean Butler and Holden Kajfasz that took second with a 3:22.36, punctuating one of the better afternoons NDCL has enjoyed at the state track and field meet.

The Lions were fourth in D-II a year ago in 4×4, but the quartet changed entirely around Bonchak.

"With all the changes and everything, it just feels great to finally get with our guys again one for last time and finish off the year with a second place," Bonchak said.

On the girls side, Gilmour was a tight second in the team title race to Woodridge, 40-38.

Amy Weybrecht concluded her transcendent Lancers' career with a pair of runners-up in 800 and 1,600 to Woodridge's Reese Reaman and running a leg on Gilmour's D-II state champion 4×4.

"I'm just so proud of the team," Weybrecht said. "We really put it all out there. I'm really proud, especially that 4×4. I can't think of a better way to end my season at Gilmour and my career at Gilmour.

"I think just keeping positive and knowing not every day is going to be the best day. But in the end, what's always going to help is run for your teammates. And that is what is really going to pull you through. So this group of girls is so special, and I'm so excited to see what they do, even when I'm in college."

The 4×4 has clicked in the last month and a half with trajectory and sub-4s, all the way to the D-II state title with a 3:55.45. This marks Gilmour's first state title in girls 4×4 since 2009.

"I think all of us were just running for each other," Weybrecht said. "In the end, that's what helped us come out with that 3:55. Just knowing that we weren't running for ourselves, and we were running for the person we were handing it off to, just really made all that big of a difference."

Weybrecht took a strong shot at hanging with Reaman, turning in a 2:12.27 in open 8 and a 4:58.19 in mile.

"I wasn't the happiest about how they went, just because I know that I was expecting a little bit more," Weybrecht said. "But obviously, Reese is so talented. And even if we would've maybe not gone out with the pack and been at like 4:50, we very well could have done that. But I know still at that point, she could have just as well won the race."

The Lancers also got a second in 4×2 with a 1:40.67 and a fifth in 4×1 in 48.87.

Beachwood's Dakota Houston showed her mental fortitude with a runner-up in open 2 in 24.96. Houston endured a challenging Day 1, during which she was ninth and didn't make the podium in long jump and the Bison didn't get out in their trademark 4×1, then was eighth in 100 with a 12.60.

The senior shook off all of that to net an open 2 runner-up.

"I try to stay positive as much as I can," Houston said. "I know yesterday was really hard for me, because me and (fellow senior Kylie Walters), we wanted to qualify for the 4×1. But obviously, girls were running faster. It just is what it is. There's nothing we can change now. But I'm really proud of what I did in the 2.

"This season, mainly the 2 has probably been my main event. And as much as I don't like it, I'm really good at it. The 1, I've always loved since I was in middle school. And I've always had a passion for it. But there's so many things that you need to critique, especially if I run in college. There will definitely be things to change and everything. I am very proud of myself overall. It still hasn't hit me that it was my last race of high school."

Other News-Herald coverage area student-athletes to make the podium on Day 2 in D-II were Lake Catholic's Claire Duricky (sixth, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), West Geauga's Kara Deister (eighth, 100 hurdles) and Matthew Dienes (seventh, 1,600), Perry's Brayden Richards (fifth, 110 hurdles) and boys 4×1 (eighth), Hawken's Leila Metres (third, 400) and Brielle Collins (fifth, 3,200), Chagrin Falls' Jack Kittle (fifth, 400) and Beachwood's Alexandra Kheyfets (eighth, 3,200).

