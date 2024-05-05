NDCL vs. South boys lacrosse: Lions have shutout on senior day, 13-0

May 4—Senior night is always a special moment for that class, and Notre Dame Cathedral Latin made sure their seniors left on a high note. The Lions got out early in their May 4 contest with South.

Three players finished with hat tricks in the contest by seniors Ethan Emery, Charlie Johnson and Michael Kalman en route to the 13-0 victory.

NDCL improved to 6-10 on the season, while South fell to 2-12.

NDCL jumped out to the lead with two first-period goals from Emery and a third from Kalman. But the Lions' attack stalled out after the quick start.

However, the second quarter had an uptick in the Lions' attack. They racked up six goals in the frame to push it to a 9-0 halftime lead.

"The message going into the second quarter was we needed to move the ball around a little more," NDCL coach Joe Muscatello said. "We needed more on our cuts so we started to run our offense out of X rather than just up top. We executed better in the second quarter and then went back to our standard offense in the second half."

Bobby Casar led the defensive effort out of the goal for the shutout victory.

Emery finished his first half hat trick, with Johnson recording two of his as well as Luke Miller, John Alexander and Louie Muscatello all adding one goal each.

Both Johnson and Kalman finished their hat tricks in the third period.

"We had some past players giving extra advice on the sidelines today, and that was a big boost," Johnson said. "Guys were finding each other on open cuts, open dodges and we were finding the back of the net more than usual today, which was a lot of fun."

Its been a mixed bag of results for the Lions this season, but both Coach Muscatello and Johnson have seen the team grow in ways that culminated to the shutout victory.

The Lions showed patience on the attack rather than rushing for the first shot they saw. Rather, they worked the ball around to find the right cutter at the right time.

Johnson knows if they continue with that level of play the rest of the way, a strong end of the season will carry over to the postseason.

"A lot of guys got extra field time today which is always a benefit when you can get it," Johnson said. "Our goalie stood on his head and was ready for any challenge thrown his way today. The defense is playing with a lot of confident. If we can continue to carry this throughout the rest of the season, we'll be a different team come tournament time."

Louie finished just short of a hat trick as well with his second goal the lone score in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Fazekas also had a solid showing in the net for South, as he recorded 13 saves, 10 in the first half alone.

South finishes the regular season with three straight at home, starting with Canton Central Catholic on May 7. NDCL travels to Boardman on May 6.

THE SCORE

NDCL 13, South 0