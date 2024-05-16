NDCL vs. Madison baseball: Lions roar to life in third, take 10-3 win and ticket to district

May 15—NDCL's motto for the season is "think green and go," and there was plenty of it on display in the top of the third against Madison in their Division II second-round game May 15.

The Lions plated 10 in the frame and called on the fielding to do the rest en route to a 10-3 victory and advance to the district round.

They travel to Louisville on May 20 to play West Branch at 5 p.m.

NDCL got runners on in the first two innings but did not capitalize. In the third inning, the Lions altered their approach.

The Lions shifted their approach, and it paid dividends. The third started with singles from Cain O'Boyle, Nick Dietrich and Frankie Clark. Dominic Sintic also had a single, but a strong Madison relay got O'Boyle out at home.

Tyler Newton came up with the bases loaded and hit a two-run double to right for the lead. Gavin Palchick drew a bases-loaded walk for the third run.

Cerek Szczyglowski, Clark and Sintic also drove in a run each, and Griffin Moskal and O'Boyle both drove in two. O'Boyle finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles.

"The energy in the dugout was a big boost for us," O'Boyle said. "We came with more of a low-to-watch approach and that wasn't working for us. So the changed approach and the energy from the dugout was a huge shift for us. When they get going it's easier for us in the field."

Jack Montague then went to work on the mound as he allowed four hits and struck out five in four innings.

The Lions turned to the bullpen in the fifth. Sam Hoffman came to the bump but had some early struggles. He threw 40 pitches in his opening inning and gave up a bases-loaded walk.

Coach Marc Thibeault came to the mound to talk with Hoffman and help him hit the reset button to get out of the bases-loaded situation with a pair of strikeouts.

"We needed to be able to pitch with a lead," Thibeault said. "The zone was a little tight. In that situation, we needed to think green. If you need to make an adjustment in terms of letting it play, do it, Trust in your defense and they'll have you back."

He settled in the second inning of relief and finished with four strikeouts.

NDCL's biggest issue after the third was carrying the momentum through the contest. The Lions didn't plate another run and only had two more hits the rest of the way.

Thibeault knows that is something that needs to be spread throughout a game in the postseason and not contain to just one inning.

"Once you throw that big inning up, change momentum or alter an inning, human nature takes over and there's that lull," Thibeault said. "We strive to get those innings as often as possible. The kids are still figuring out how to win baseball games and even in this part of the season it's still a learning process. Madison's third guy (Eddy G'Vora) changed it up on us and we got a little more aggressive than we needed to."

Madison started to gain the advantage as they were able to find the gaps and get runners on base the rest of the contest.

But O'Boyle and the Lions' defense remained calm and approached the situations methodically. They got out of runners on situations time and again to prevent any damage being done to the lead.

"Our motto this season helps us get to that next pitch rather than think about the last one," O'Boyle said. "That was our biggest goal, errors get flushed immediately and we keep attacking."

The Blue Streaks historic season featured a bounce back from a slow start to the season and a CVC Lake Division championship. Several of their key pieces to the successful season are underclassmen and will return next season.

Coupled with a standout season by the JV team as well, coach Brian Titman is excited about the direction of the program for seasons to come.

"I'm really proud of everything we've done this season," Titman said. "It's a collective group of varsity and JV, freshman to senior and everyone really bonded. We had the worst inning imaginable today. It was the worst we played. There was a messed up bunt rotation and had mistakes on plays we've made all season. The growth to have that inning and bounce back like we did, that speaks volumes to what we have in us moving forward."

Madison's runs came in the bottom of the third with Ben Amos and Evan Smith both driving in one on singles.