NDCL boys lacrosse: Johnson perfect from faceoff circle, continues improvement all around field

May 11—The faceoff circle is one of the most challenging things on the lacrosse field. You go against just one other person to start your attack, and then other players crash in to make winning the possession even more challenging.

To record a 100% win rate in the faceoff circle is rare air — it's only happened eight times in OHSAA history by six people. NDCL senior Charlie Johnson added his name to that list with his performance from the circle against Mentor on April 26.

Johnson went 24-for-24 against the Cardinals to join the group to win every faceoff in a game. He won the second most draws at the 100% win rate, behind only Chardon's Christian Bross, who won 26 for the Hilltoppers against Revere on May 17, 2021.

The faceoff circle has been the home for him the final two seasons, but it hasn't always been the perfect world for Johnson.

"My work on the faceoffs has been a thing I've worked on since freshman year," Johnson said. "I was terrible. I had one varsity faceoff that season against Benedictine, lost it and they scored immediately and we almost lost the game because of it. Ever since then I've put in countless hours in my basement, doing any drill I could find to put in as much work as possible into my faceoffs."

Johnson's win percentage in the circle has improved every season. He's gone from a 54% win rate as a sophomore to an 83.7% win rate as a junior that topped The News-Herald coverage area last season.

This year, Johnson is at an 89.7% win rate, just behind University's Julian Guirguis, who is at a 90.4% on the season.

Going into the game with Mentor, Johnson wanted to go all-out against familiar faces. He knew he had a chance to put his name in the record books and wanted the chance to do it around his teammates and players he's known for a long time.

"It was a personal game for me. I grew up playing hockey against a lot of those boys," Johnson said. "I had to ball out and show them that even though I don't go to your school, I'm just as good as you guys are. That gave me a little extra push for the accomplishment. I was hoping for that mark and fell short by two my junior year. But having it now helps me solidify my spot as one of the best faceoff guys in the area."

Johnson also has been doing more around the field as well, not just the faceoff circle. He leads the Lions this season in goals with 22 goals and 197 ground balls while also among NDCL's leaders in assists (10) and takeaways (20).

He knows adding those challenges on top of his work from the circle is a lot to handle, but he's been ready for that. Having that mindset will help him at the next level.

"A lot of the younger guys look up to me, and it's nice to show them that while we may not have the history, you can accomplish things like this at NDCL," Johnson said. "It shows that hard work pays off and while you may not have the best start, continuing to work at parts of your game will pay off. The personal victories can help push you through any result."

Johnson will continue his playing days at the University of Indianapolis, and he's excited for the challenge.

In his efforts to get better in the faceoff circle, Johnson has worked with coaches, college players and professional lacrosse players to improve his own skills. In order to compete at the collegiate level, his approach in the circle will need to take yet another step.

"Going to the University of Indianapolis is a very highly competitive D-II program," Johnson said. "I'm very excited to learn from the guys and coaches that are there about what areas I can improve on. I know that I'm faster than most of the guys I go against so my counters need work, but I'm excited to be able to learn and can't wait for that opportunity."

Johnson was one faceoff victory away from repeating the feat against South on May 4, but an early start on the opening faceoff of the contest prevented him from repeating the feat and joining Simon Orzell of Walsh Jesuit as players who have repeated the mark. He did it three times in his career.