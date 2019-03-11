Ndamukong Suh wants to stay on West Coast

Ndamukong Suh isn’t expected to re-sign with the Rams, but he wants to stay on the West Coast, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That would mean Suh going to San Francisco, Seattle or the Chargers.

He is a native of Portland, so it is not surprising Suh would have a desire to stay out West. The question is: Do any of the teams on the West Coast have an interest in meeting his contract demands?

Suh spent one season with the Rams after five in Detroit and three in Miami. He started all 16 games last season and made 59 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

He made 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in three postseason games, reminding everyone how dominant he can be.