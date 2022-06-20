The Buccaneers signing of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on June 1 signaled the end of the line for Ndamukong Suh in Tampa. Indeed, that was Suh’s impression when he saw the news.

“It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture,” Suh said on ESPN on Monday, via Adam Schefter.

Suh, 35, made clear he hopes to continue playing.

Suh signed one-year deals with the Bucs on May 21, 2019, March 25, 2020, and March 24, 2021. The deals were for $9.25 million, $8 million and $9 million respectively. He should draw plenty of interest before training camps open.

The second overall selection in the 2010 draft also has played for the Lions, Dolphins and Rams.

He appeared in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams, and he won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs and has played 191 of a possible 193 career games, starting all 191. His two missed games were in his second season of 2011.

Suh’s last Pro Bowl came in 2016.

Ndamukong Suh wants to keep playing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk