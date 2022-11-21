Ndamukong Suh talks with James Palmer about winning his Eagles debut game vs. Colts
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh talks with NFL Network's James Palmer about winning his Philadelphia Eagles debut game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Air Force Academy hosting the 49ers for a week of training is part of the close relationship between the U.S. Armed Forces and the NFL.
Jalen Hurts went 18 of 25 for 190 yards through the air as well as rushing for the winning score.
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly discusses the team's 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here's why Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph signings could have more to do with Fletcher Cox's play than Jordan Davis' injury
Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 31-18 win over the New York Giants and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday:
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan discusses the team's 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Broncos may need to make another move at running back. Shortly after Denver announced the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, multiple reports emerged that running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas. That means Edmonds is likely to miss multiple weeks. The Broncos picked up Edmonds [more]
Here are some big takeaways from the boring Patriots-Jets game that came with an electric finish
Melvin Gordon's fumbles got the Broncos swept by hated rival Raiders. And the second one just got him cut.
Check out some of the highest and lowest grades for the Rams in Sunday's loss to the Saints
Here's a look at the NFC East standings after the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Colts, with every team in the division above .500
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.