Ndamukong Suh seen congratulating Al Horford at TD Garden after Celtics defeat Nets

Notable NFL free agent pays visit to TD Garden for Celtics-Nets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On an afternoon in which Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the main story, could the New England Patriots be on the verge of making an under-the-radar splash...with the Celtics acting as a cover, in a sense?

Maybe it's a coincidence, but it was hard not to try and add 2 and 2 together when free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was seen in a tunnel underneath TD Garden following Boston's buzzer-beating win over the Brooklyn Nets, getting some love from Al Horford.

Al Horford getting some love from Ndamukong Suh after the game! pic.twitter.com/QA3Jh78wVy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 17, 2022

There was a fairly prominent member of the Patriots organization sitting courtside at the Garden Sunday, of course, in owner Robert Kraft.

Why else was Suh, who spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Boston? Sure, the Celtics-Nets series has received buzz well above most first-round series -- and that was before Sunday -- but does Suh, an Oregon native who played college football at Nebraska with professional stops in Detroit, Miami, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, have any other known connection to Boston or Brooklyn?

Suh, the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, seems like he wants to keep playing in the NFL.

Although he's 35 years old and hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2016, Suh remains a remarkably consistent player and above all else, reliable. Since debuting for the Lions in 2010, Suh has missed only two games in his career -- due to a suspension, way back in 2011.

There could be some logical explanation as to why Suh was at TD Garden Sunday which has nothing to do with him potentially joining the Patriots, but for a team which could still use another body along the defensive line, it sure is fun to wonder what could be.