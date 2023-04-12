Ndamukong Suh says All options are on the table when asked about playing in 2023

Ndamukong Suh is a free agent, and after coming close to securing another Super Bowl with the Eagles, he’s in no rush to retire.

Suh waited until November before signing with Philadelphia in 2022, and during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Suh said, “All options are on the table” when asked about 2023.

“I don’t know yet. It’s gotta be, honestly, the right situation. . . . I’ll say this, all options are on the table,” Suh said.

The former Nebraska star had ten tackles and a sack in eight regular season appearances for the Eagles, helping solidify the middle along with Linval Joseph after Jordan Davis suffered a high ankle sprain.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire