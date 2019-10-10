Ndamukong Suh returns to full practice

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. He returned to full participation Thursday.

His appearance on the injury report Wednesday was his first of the season.

Suh has played 281 defensive snaps this season, 77.4 percent of the possible plays.

He has nine tackles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

The Bucs made four other changes to their injury report.

Offensive guard Zack Bailey was added to the report with foot and ankle injuries. He was limited.

Receiver Chris Godwin (hip) returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday. Offensive tackle Josh Wells returned to full participation after a non-injury kept him out Wednesday.

Running back T.J. Logan (ankle) was limited after missing Wednesday.