Ndamukong Suh: Raiders could be fun

Ndamukong Suh has acknowledged that the door is likely closed on a potential return to the Buccaneers.

But there are several other destinations where the veteran defensive tackle could continue his career — including at least one team in the AFC West.

During his appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday, Suh was asked what he thought about joining the Raiders, given that the team could likely use some help along the interior of their defensive line. Suh revealed that he’s had some talks with current Las Vegas players about that.

“Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day,” Suh said, via Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough — which would be fun. You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

Suh then added in a Tuesday morning tweet, “Raiders could be fun.”

There’s been an arms race within the AFC West this offseason, with — among other moves — Russell Wilson joining the Broncos, Khalil Mack joining the Chargers, along with Jones and Davante Adams joining the Raiders. Suh could be another notch in Las Vegas’ belt as the club tries to dethrone Kansas City in the division.

