Ndamukong Suh in no hurry to sign: I have no desire to be in training camp

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh wants to continue his career, but he isn’t in a hurry to sign.

“I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access. “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens, I’ll be ready.”

Suh, 36, has played for five teams in 13 seasons. He did not sign with the Eagles until Nov. 17 and played in his third Super Bowl in five seasons.

Suh played eight regular-season games last season, seeing action on 176 defensive snaps.

He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2016, but Suh can help a contender. He could wait until after the season starts, like last year, to find a team with a chance to win it all with a need at the position.

originally appeared on Pro Football Talk