Ndamukong Suh misses practice with a knee issue

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh made his first appearance on the injury report this season. He did not practice Wednesday because of a knee issue.

Suh has played 281 defensive snaps this season, 77.4 percent of the possible plays.

He has nine tackles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

The Bucs reported six other players out of practice Wednesday.

Offensive guard Alex Cappa (forearm), inside linebacker Jack Cichy (elbow), offensive tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring), running back T.J. Logan (ankle), receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and offensive tackle Josh Wells (not injury related) also sat out.

Receiver Chris Godwin (hip) was limited.