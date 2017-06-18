Ndamukong Suh has high praise for Charles Harris

Of the various rookies who have a chance to win defensive rookie of the year honors, few have a better shot than Miami Dolphins first-round pass rusher Charles Harris.

And one of the teammates whose presence will go a long way toward creating favorable matchups for Harris likes what he has seen from Harris so far.

“Charles, in my opinion, is a very focused kid,” defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said this week, via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m very excited about his approach to the game. Very detail-oriented. Obviously takes coaching very, very well. Implements it very quickly, as you coach him up, in games.”

Harris is expected to be in the rotation at defensive end. He also could play defensive tackle when the Dolphins face passing situations.

“Obviously, he’s been running with the ones and getting a lot of play time in our package that we like [to] run, in regards to pass rush,” Suh said regarding Harris. “He’s had a lot of good things, in my opinion, but everybody’s got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a long way ahead of ourselves.”

Whatever Harris can do, it will be augmented by playing with Suh, Cameron Wake, and Andre Branch. The more attention that is paid to them, the better the chance Harris will have to create havoc.