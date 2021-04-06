Ndamukong Suh gets $9 million, and he can earn $1 million more

Mike Florio
·1 min read
The drop in the salary cap didn’t hurt Ndamukong Suh.

Suh, who signed another one-year deal to stay with the Buccaneers for 2021, actually will make more than he did in 2021. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, he gets $9 million in base pay, fully guaranteed.

The payment comes in the form of a $4 million salary and a $5 million roster bonus, due the day after contract execution.

Suh also can earn another $1 million in incentives, with factors including playing time, team performance, and playoff incentives.

Last year, Suh made $8 million with the Buccaneers. Some league insiders had pointed to Suh as an example of the kind of player who’d be squeezed by the drop in the salary cap.

He clearly wasn’t. Others have been, and will continue to be.

Ndamukong Suh gets $9 million, and he can earn $1 million more originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

