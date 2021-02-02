Ndamukong Suh eager for chance to bring a Super Bowl ring home to Portland originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ndamukong Suh’s resume is lengthy. From a personal standpoint, he’s accomplished just about everything.

The Portland native and 2005 graduate from Grant High School notably won the Outland Trophy and was named All-American in college at Nebraska. The Detroit Lions then made Suh the second-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Suh has made five Pro Bowls, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010, he’s been named First-team All-Pro three times and second-team All-Pro twice. He earned a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team as well. Induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be a real possibility upon his eventual retirement.

But a Super Bowl ring has evaded the now 34-year-old Suh whose 11th NFL season will conclude this Sunday.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I’ve been able to have a great career to date,” Suh said on Monday via Zoom call. “I’m excited to be in the situation that I’m in right now, still playing at a very high level, really having an opportunity to go win a Super Bowl. My ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. Individually I’ve been super successful with my individual accolades and stuff like that, but getting this team goal is going to be the most important piece to be able to hoist and lift up that Lombardi Trophy.”

Suh’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host (quite literally as Super Bowl LV is being played at Raymond James Stadium) the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in what will be the star defensive lineman’s second shot at a ring. Suh and the Rams fell to Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII two years ago.

Now he and Brady are on the same team. A record-setting seventh championship for the greatest quarterback of all-time would mean Suh finally getting to claim his first.

Story continues

“It was great to have the opportunity to face him in a Super Bowl. I wish I had the opportunity to win that,” Suh said. “I’m happy we’re on the same team (now). Hopefully we can collaborate to go win a championship.”

Suh is in his second year with the Bucs and although he’ll be a free agent once again this offseason, he hopes he’s able to remain in Tampa Bay in 2021. Of note, Suh serves as his own agent and his next contract will be his second that he negotiated himself.

“I feel like I’m still playing at a high level, and I still have the want-to to play,” Suh said. “My mentality has not changed. I still think I’m fierce and ferocious and still make my presence known.”

Following Sunday’s game, Suh is looking forward to his annual return home to Portland. He shared that he trains at Nike’s headquarters and enjoys a cheat meal here and there at his favorite spots.

“I love being back home in Portland. I’m there a majority of the offseason. I’ll probably be there within a week after the Super Bowl to see my family and friends,” Suh said. “I’m a foodie. Whether it’s Bae’s Hot Chicken or Super Deluxe or getting to Papi Chulos, I love the food scene in Portland.”

Suh remains one of Portland’s most iconic native sons. This time he may be returning to the Pacific Northwest as a World Champion.