Ndamukong Suh’s contract with Eagles will pay him $750K in 2022

The Eagles signed Ndamukong Suh on Thursday, and the veteran defensive tackle landed a similar deal to Linval Joseph’s.

According to Field Yates, Suh will earn a base salary of $750,000 with the chance to earn $2.5 million in bonuses and incentives.

A follow-up: the Eagles gave Ndamukong Suh the exact same contract terms as Linval Joseph. So Howie Roseman saw his run defense was in a rut, called up two veterans fit to stuff the run, offered them identical contracts and said “We’ll see you on the field soon.” https://t.co/168uv0v6xv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 19, 2022

Suh hasn’t played a game yet this season, remaining a free agent after his contract with the Buccaneers expired in the offseason. In 17 games with the Bucs last year, Suh made 27 tackles, had six sacks, and hit the quarterback 13 times. He’s never missed a game due to injury in his career, playing and starting 191 games across 12 seasons.

The Eagles are currently allowing the second-highest rush EPA in the NFL. They have been gashed on the ground over the past two weeks, with Houston and Washington making it a point to focus on the interior of Philadelphia’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire