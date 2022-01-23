Ndamukong Suh complains about Matthew Stafford kicking him, draws taunting penalty

Ndamukong Suh is no stranger to kicking headlines. Just not like this.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle known as much for his flagrant foot as his Pro Bowl prowess was involved in another incident early in Sunday's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. This time, he was the recipient. That's his version of the story, at least.

Suh got pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on a pass play in the first quarter. Stafford got rid of the ball right before Suh hit him. He then appeared to give Suh a nudge in the groin with his left foot as the two fell to the turf.

Seemed like Suh was upset that Stafford kicked out pic.twitter.com/nc2tbleL9D — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 23, 2022

When Suh got up, he had some choice words for his former Detroit Lions teammate.

Suh told Stafford

“Imma F you up” 😂😂😂😂



Matthew def kicked him lol pic.twitter.com/lBNwE3mtub — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 23, 2022

Suh's words — rather than Stafford's foot — caught the attention of the officiating crew and earned the Bucs a penalty flag. His ensuing protest of the call was caught on Shawn Hochuli's mic as the referee announced a 15-yard taunting penalty.

"Did you see him kick me?" Suh exclaimed as the penalty was handed down. Hochuli, not surprisingly, was unmoved by Suh's protest.

The flag advanced the ball from the Tampa Bay 33-yard line to the 18-yard line. Three plays later, Stafford found Kendall Blanton for the game's first touchdown and a 10-0 Rams lead.