On Thursday, veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chose to sign a contract with the Eagles. He had another option. .

Specifically, he could have signed with the 49ers.

Suh told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts in his debut with the Eagles that his decision came down to Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Suh said that he was attracted to the 49ers because of the presence of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek on the coaching staff. Kocurek first arrived as a coach with the Lions during Suh’s rookie year, and Kocurek was there for Suh’s entire time in Detroit.

He explained that the deal came together fairly quickly, with conversations starting in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. By Thursday, the deal was done.

Suh accepted a very team-friendly deal in Philly, because he primarily wants to have another chance to win another Super Bowl. He said he has twin boys, he has one Super Bowl ron, and he needs to get a ring for each of them.

Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk