Ndamukong Suh actually said Rams "eliminated" Julian Edelman in Super Bowl

Congratulations to Julian Edelman, who became the first Super Bowl MVP to also be neutralized by the opposing defense.

If you're scratching your head, wait until you hear what Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ndamukong Suh had to say about Edelman following the New England Patriots' 13-3 victory in Super Bowl LIII, via WEEI.com.

He's an elite player, plays hard, found some holes in our defense in the first half and pretty much the third quarter. In my opinion, just thinking back, we eliminated him, even though he got yardages. We just have to not allow points to get on the board and give our offense more opportunities to score.

Yes, Suh actually believes the Rams' defense eliminated Edelman. The guy who torched them for 10 catches and 141 receiving yards -- 53.8 percent of New England's total yards through the air -- en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

We'll humor Suh's point: L.A. did keep Edelman out of the end zone by limiting him to mostly short receptions in the middle of the field. And the Rams' defense arguably held its end of the bargain Sunday in Atlanta by holding the Patriots to 13 points, the fewest ever by a winning team in the Super Bowl.

But Edelman also accounted for three of New England's six longest plays -- one 27-yard reception and two 25-yard receptions -- and in the flow of a low-scoring game was the most dominant offensive player on the field.

To Suh's credit, he was well aware the Rams' defense could have done more to keep the Patriots out of the end zone in the second half.

We didn't do enough. We had opportunities to get off the field and we didn't get off the field. Simple as that. We had to hold them to field goals, that's what we talked about. This time, this go around, we didn't do that late and it's unfortunate.

But Suh's use of the word "eliminated" to describe one of the best Super Bowl performances ever by a wide receiver is quite liberal.

