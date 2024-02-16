ND WOMENS BASKETBALL: Irish score season-low, NC State stands tall in 59-43 win

Feb. 15—SOUTH BEND — Digging a hole with nine first quarter turnovers, No. 16 Notre Dame never recovered from a deep pit Thursday night in a highly anticipated matchup with No. 6 NC State.

Falling at home 59-43, the Irish (18-6, 8-5 ACC) were bullied throughout the night and had no counter to the physically-dominant Wolfpack (22-3, 10-3 ACC). The loss dropped head coach Niele Ivey's squad to three games behind the conference lead, an outlook that was much more favorable entering the night.

"Very disappointed in the way we started this game," Ivey said afterwards. "Didn't feel like we were mentally here for the entire game. Hats off to NC State, just did not think we had any fight in this game for whatever reason. [I'm] disappointed, frustrated trying to find a way to get this team playing on a consistent basis."

Housing the ACC's top scoring offense, Notre Dame bent the knee to NC State, owners of the league's second-best defense. For 35 minutes Thursday night just three Irish had scored, cementing the lowest offensive output for Notre Dame this season.

"It's what I'm trying to figure out, ponder and watch film to figure out," Ivey said about why the team showed low energy and limited fight. "We just have to have that energy defensively and I don't think we had that. I thought there was a lid on the basket and we couldn't find our rhythm offensively. When we start games and it's not going the way we like I think it trickles over to our defense. I think that was a little bit of the reason why we started slow."

The Irish shot 18-of-67 from the floor and were a worse 3-of-18 from 3-point range. They committed 15 turnovers on the night. The Irish grabbed 17 offensive rebounds but continually struggled to find nylon in the second and third-chance efforts.

In contrast were the Wolfpack who were 24-of-56 from the floor and a respectable 7-of-14 from deep.

Just four players scored for Notre Dame, led by Maddy Westbeld's 14 points — 12 in the first half. Sonia Citron added 13 points but it was the freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo who showed her first sign of first-year frustrations this season.

Scoreless in the first half, Hidalgo finished with 10 points Thursday night, shooting 4-of-19 from the floor.

"That might have been the first game I've ever seen where only two players scored by half," Ivey said about Westbeld and Citron being the lone Irish in the scoring column at the break. "I don't think I've seen that since I've been here."

"Having a freshman night tonight, it's a lot of talking, a lot of transparency, it's a lot of film and real conversations that are going to happen," Ivey added about Hidalgo's frustrating night. "She'll learn from this, it's just hard going through it."

NC State set the tone early, running out to 14-0 run and taking a 16-2 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. Offensive fouls contributed to the nine turnovers the Irish committed in the game's opening period. Each time Notre Dame tried to work a drive to the rim, the Irish were swallowed up and often released on acrobatic and low-percentage shots. The hole continued to widen.

Up at the half 30-18, the visitors had silenced a dense crowd momentarily.

At the 7-minute mark of the third quarter, Hidalgo scored the period's first points, stealing the ball from the Wolfpack's River Baldwin and cashing in a layup that awakened new life with Notre Dame down 30-20. An 8-0 NC State run followed, solidifying the team in charge Thursday night.

Never looking back, the visitors increased its lead to 59-40 before Citron's old-fashioned three-point-play was cashed prior to the horn.

The loss continued a string for Notre Dame in which the offense has sluggishly begun games, relying on defense and opponent miscues to wrangle themselves back into the mix. Thursday's verdict also failed to discredit a glaring issue with the team relying too much on its stars shooting the lights out to carry the rest of the group forward.

"I think our shot selection wasn't good, and it hasn't been good our last couple of games," Ivey said about the team producing just five assists on 18 baskets. "We've been working on three, four passes to try and get some offensive flow. It seems like the ball was just getting downhill. We don't have enough vision right now. I think we're kind of having tunnel vision and not really seeing open players and that's something we've been talking about."

Madison Hayes scored 16 points for NC State to pair nicely with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double from Baldwin and a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double from Saniya Rivers.

Notre Dame was solidly in the running to win its way back into the ACC regular season championship conversation but Thursday's loss pushed them farther down the standings. Home contests against #12 Virginia Tech and #18 Louisville await, but the Irish will likely need some help to win the league this season.

Notre Dame returns to action Monday night when the Irish travel to Durham, N.C. to face the Duke Blue Devils (16-7).

