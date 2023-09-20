ND must 'respond the right way' against OSU
Jason Garrett joins the Notre Dame on NBC Podcast to break down Notre Dame's upcoming game against Ohio State and what the Fighting Irish must do to beat the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Rumors persist of a relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star Taylor Swift.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?
Anthony Richardson was not able to practice Wednesday.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
All eyes are on the Buffs again for a road trip to Oregon.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
We're looking at a loaded slate Saturday. Which games are worth a bet?
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!