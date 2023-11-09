ND MEN'S BASKETBALL: Notre Dame pens top-20 class for 2024

Nov. 8—SOUTH BEND — The future of Notre Dame basketball under Micah Shrewsberry took another climb Wednesday when the first-term head coach received three National Letters of Intent from a trio of four-star Irish targets.

Sir Mohammed (Charlotte, N.C.), Cole Certa (Le Roy, Ill) and Garrett Sundra (Ashburn, Va.) all fully committed to joining the Irish's 2024 class Wednesday, making up 247Sports' No. 18 class in the nation.

Shrewsberry, who helped bring in a top-30 class this past spring, committed to bringing and even better class this time. In the Atlantic Coast Conference, the three signings boost ND up to No. 5 in the league behind Duke, North Carolina, Miami and Clemson.

"We are thrilled to welcome three tremendous young men into the Notre Dame family," Shrewsberry said. "I am very proud of the job we were able to do on the recruiting trail in this class by landing Cole Certa, Sir Mohammed and Garrett Sundra."

Mohammed likely is the most recognizable and talented of the three pickups.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Charlotte, N.C. is a four-star recruit from Myers Park High. Last year, the school finished 28-4 and won the 4A state title. Mohammed (13.5ppg, 5.3rpg, 4.9apg, 1.9spg) brings the highest praise in the class as the 42nd prospect on 247Sports. It's also the second highest recruit to sign with the Irish in the past decade.

Villanova, Marquette, Stanford, Virginia Tech and others were snubbed by the pick to join Shrewsberry team.

"From the moment I saw Sir during his sophomore season, I knew he was someone that we had to get," Shrewsberry said. "The first thing I look for in a player is intelligence on the court and no one has a better feel for the game than Sir does. He can play point guard at 6-foot-6 and is also a gifted a scorer as well as someone who will defend."

Certa, another guard marked at 6-foot-5, makes his commitment official to join the fray in South Bend next season. After playing at Bloomington Central Catholic his junior year and averaging 26 points, five rebounds and over 2 assists per game, the guard jumped down to IMG Academy for his final season.

Choosing the Irish over Illinois, Wisconsin, Butler, Creighton, Nebraska and others, Certa is a name that could mix in well with the current roster assembled in South Bend. Adding more guard depth is the goal here with Mohammed and current Irish freshman Markus Burton as high-profile names expected to be in the locker room next season.

"Cole is a young man who we began recruiting before we even got to Notre Dame," Shrewsberry said. "Once we arrived in South Bend, we knew Cole was a must get recruit. In my mind, he is al the best shooter in the entire country, but he can do more than just shoot. Cole is also a tremendous passer, has good size for his position and is someone who knows how to play."

Garrett Sundra, a towering 6-foot-11 forward from Ashburn, Virginia rounded out the day for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are mostly in need of size, especially in the front court. Sundra's reach and skillset should be the type of answer ND needs.

Another four-star and top-100 prospect, Sundra chose the Irish over Maryland, Virginia Tech, Butler Iowa, Miami, Penn State and others.

"Garrett is someone who has stood out when matched up against the best of the best in the country," Shrewsberry said of the Paul VI Catholic player. "Being 6-foot-11, Garrett is a tall player, but he is not a traditional back to the basket, only scorer. He has the skill and IQ to play the perimeter, as well as possessing the ability to score down low. As he gets stronger under the guidance of our strength coach Greg Miskins, the sky is the limit for the impact Garrett can make for our program."

Local schools in front of the Irish's now No. 18 recruiting class include Missouri (2), Michigan State (7), Purdue (9), Georgetown (14) and Illinois (16).

