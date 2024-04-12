ND guard Burton maintaining eligibility while entering name in NBA Draft

Apr. 11—SOUTH BEND — Through his Instagram account, Notre Dame freshman guard Markus Burton has announced that he'll be entering his name in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The reigning ACC Rookie of the Year will maintain his college eligibility while doing so.

"Over the past few weeks I've looked for ways to better my game for my sophomore season," Burton said through his post. "While maintaining my eligibility at Notre Dame, I will enter my name into the NBA Draft. The valuable feedback I will receive from this experience will pay dividends on and off the court."

Burton averaged 17.5 points per game with Notre Dame in his first season. He also averaged under five assists and over two steals a game. His 577 points scored this season broke the school's freshmen scoring record.

The cutoff to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Barclays Center, was April 27. He'll now have until May 28 to reevaluate whether to return to college or forgo his remaining eligibility.

What Burton is doing isn't uncommon. Potential future NBA Draft picks will test the waters before returning to school to get helpful advice and learn what they can improve on. While surprising to see Burton already under consideration to take the next step, especially before his sophomore season, it also makes sense to get the advice and return for another year in South Bend.

Former Irish fans may be haunted at Burton's venture, seeing how former guard Blake Wesley turned pro one year into his time with the Irish back in 2022.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry will want the former Penn Kingsmen and Indiana Mr. Basketball back certainly. After guiding Notre Dame to a 12th-place finish in the ACC this year after being projected last in the 15-team league, Burton would be the cornerstone for next year's team taking the next step. The Irish were one of the youngest and least experienced teams in the country during the 2023-24 season.

The encore season for Shrewsberry looks promising, but only if Burton can find what he's looking for before making a return for his sophomore year.

