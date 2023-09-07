ND FOOTBALL: Wolfpack present litmus test for road Irish

Sep. 6—Finally, the measuring stick is being dusted off.

As No. 10 Notre Dame prepares for its matchup with NC State at Carter-Finely Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Irish fans will finally get to see the 2023 team against a Power 5 opponent.

While the Irish have outscored their opponents 98-6 to start the season, they had only faced the triple-option touting Navy Midshipmen, and FCS-foe Tennessee State. Those aren't college football heavyweights, but it was enough to move the Irish up three spots in the AP Week 2 rankings.

Still, Notre Dame has yet to allow a touchdown, and the Irish offense has been just as attention-grabbing. It doesn't take a Power 5 opponent to show how good you are, but it does help.

WOLFPACK WATCH

NC State will walk into the contest Saturday 1-0 after a closer-than-expected matchup with UConn last week. The Huskies, who finished last season 6-7, found themselves only down three points at halftime. Dave Doeren's squad woke up though, escaping from Connecticut's grasp for a 24-14 win.

Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished 17-26, tossing 155 yards and running for 96 more. He ran in for a pair of touchdowns. The transfer from Virginia did well in his introduction to the Wolfpack, but now the stifling Notre Dame defense is licking its lips as they lock eyes with the scrambling and shifty signal caller.

Armstrong has dodged matching up with the Irish during his six-year career. Now, he leads his new team who also happens to hold a 2-1 record against both the Irish, and quarterback Sam Hartman.

During Hartman's years at Wake Forest, NC State was the thorn in his side. While Hartman was slinging touchdown's all over the ACC, he combined to throw six against the Wolfpack in his three games, also throwing six interceptions as well. If there is one thing Doeren and NC State have been known for this last century, it's been a defense that never relents, causing takeaways from the best, and causing frustration to all.

Last year, the Wolfpack's defense was the only FBS group to hold their opponents to 30 points or less. Notre Dame has put up 42 and 56 in its first two games.

That's the mountain that the Irish will hope to climb Saturday at noon. For it being the first true road game of the season, it's quite the matchup in what can be expected to be a rowdy crowd at Carter-Finley.

FREEMAN SAYS

Freeman on the performance from his offensive and defensive units near the endzone: "I've been really proud about the redzone offense and defense. We didn't have a great redzone defense last year and I think they've done a really good job in these first two games of executing in the redzone."

Freeman on NC State: "This will be our first true road test; we expect it to be a hostile environment. I've only been there once as a player in 2004 and I remember that was a tough, hostile environment."

Freeman on what's been the difference maker in the defense this year: I really believe that the second year of the same scheme [and] same coaches [allows] our players to truly understand the details of the defense and now they're able to execute."

On the targeting call against Antonio Carter II Saturday: "It was, he hit with the crown of his head, he's got to keep his head up and not launch. We can complain about it and disagree but we have to, within the rules of the game, make sure that we aren't getting thrown out of the game."

On NC State's defense: "Not many quarterbacks have been very successful against this defense. We have to make sure our plan is clean and tight."

CAUSE FOR CONCERN AT CARTER-FINLEY?

Notre Dame has won 28-straight games against regular season ACC opponents. That streak does not include the last matchup between these two schools which took place in 2017 in which the Irish won 35-14.

"The majority of those wins were before I was here," Freeman said. "I think it speaks to Notre Dame and the football program here and the players it attracts and the excellence in our program and in our history."

It's an impressive record to hold and will again be put to the test. From the first two games, it would seem that Notre Dame would swiftly pass this challenge too.

Freeman and this Irish team just seem to have a different vibe this season. Hartman has oozed confidence and like fans saw in the 38-second touchdown drive last weekend, his experience and composure is what the source of Notre Dame's success has been.

Still, many have called this a trap game for a reason. The Wolfpack fans are never short of making their voices heard, especially in home openers. That might be a reason why they've won 16 of their last 17 at home.

Doeren's typically stout defense and his new two-way quarterback Armstrong won't, and shouldn't, be taken lightly. Don't let the UConn result fool you, this NC State group is fully capable of tripping up a confident Irish team. If the defense that allowed the Huskies 160 rushing yards in Week 1 tightens up, it could spell trouble for the visitors.

Notre Dame shouldn't expect the luxury of starting its second-string in the second half this weekend. It'll likely be a defensive slugfest and will be controlled by both lines' ability to hold off/break through the other. Expect a close one.

