ND FOOTBALL: Notre Dame, Ohio State and the season-defining Saturday showdown

Sep. 20—SOUTH BEND — The hype hasn't quite reached this high in a long time for a Notre Dame football game.

The big message the college football world has consistently sent to the Irish is that it's a respectable 9, 10, 11-win team each season, but no title contender.

Even when the Irish have made the postseason, both in 2018 and in 2020, there wasn't nearly as much belief than there is now. 2012 can be forgotten about too.

You can thank the transfer portal, NIL and a match made in heaven for the resurgence of Irish faith.

That match, between quarterback Sam Hartman and the Irish, is momentarily giving new life to the argument that Notre Dame not only belongs in the playoff conversation, but of the title contender conversation too.

Like Moses delivered his people through the Red Sea, Hartman too hopes to lead the Irish through a sea of red, this, of course, being the heart of the Ohio State defense.

Aiding him is running back Audric Estime alongside a defense primed for a matchup that'll test them.

Week 4 presents several top-tier college football matchups, but South Bend is the center of the college football landscape this week, and the Buckeyes roll in seeking its program's sixth-straight win over the Fighting Irish.

BIG-TIME BUCKEYES

Ryan Day leads his Buckeyes into Indiana for the second time this year after discarding the Hoosiers in Week 1, 23-3.

Day, who is in his fifth full season as Ohio State's coach, is looking for a sign of respect towards his Buckeyes after starting the season ranked third and since falling to sixth following wins over Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky.

Those wins weren't as pretty as fans have come to expect from OSU, but this 3-0 record shouldn't need makeup to gain respect. That however, would come with any type of win over the Irish come Saturday.

When it comes to the Buckeyes, each level of the ball has playmakers. Marvin Harrison Jr, a highly regarded NFL prospect with elite route running, leaping ability and put-away speed, is at the top of the list.

The speedy wide receiver is the top option for starting quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord, however, has been the largest question mark. The third-year Buckeye started slow after grabbing the starting job but had his best game last weekend against Western Kentucky.

If McCord can grab a rhythm and confidence for Ohio State's offense, it could create an even bigger challenge for Freeman's team to surpass.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes defensive front is the largest obstacle in the way. Anchored by 6-foot-4 J.T. Tuimoloau, that line has been extremely successful at stopping the run while breaking into the pocket to cause mayhem to opposing quarterbacks.

With Notre Dame's stellar offensive front and the Buckeyes hard-hitting defensive line, it'll be a battle in the trenches. The winner of that likely walks out with a win Saturday.

FREEMAN (AND HARTMAN) SAYS

"Day started off pretty well... got some good news," Freeman said with a smile in reference to Notre Dame landing Class of 2025 four-star quarterback recruit Deuce Knight on Monday.

"You look at the two, three holding penalties on offense, we know we can't do that, we know that's going to be drive killers — we have to play with better technique to make sure those things don't happen," Freeman said in reference to the Irish who have struggled with offensive and defensive penalties this season.

"We're excited to go against a top-tier opponent for sure [as well as] the experiences that are going to be here with College GameDay and the Pat McAfee show and NBC," Freeman said about Ohio State and the increased attention the campus will get Saturday.

"It's a lot different than what it was last year being the first game of that season and for me, in the first game of the year," Freeman said about the difference between this year's game and last year's against the Buckeyes.

"Everyone keeps talking about sacks, sacks, sacks. I told coach Golden man, we're number one in the country in pass efficiency defense. That's the stat I'm worried about. I'm not worried about sacks. Sacks will come. I don't want our players overly concerned about sacks because that's an individual stat that doesn't really matter," Freeman said on the lack of sacks this season despite the high number of pressures.

"It's a big game, to shy away from that is foolish," Hartman said about the matchup with the Buckeyes.

"Its really about the guys getting open," Hartman said on his ability to throw the deep ball. "They can all look pretty in the air and off the hand but if they're not caught it's a lot of ooh and then nothing."

ROLES REVERSED

When Notre Dame rolled into Columbus, Ohio in last year's season opener, first-year starter Tyler Buchner was the Irish's signal caller. That inexperience showed when the young Buchner struggled amidst the deafening screams of Buckeye fans at the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes climbed back in the second half as the veteran quarterback C.J. Stroud battled past a tough Irish defense for a 21-10 win.

This year, the matchup gets the ole switcheroo.

Notre Dame gets the leg up with Hartman, a master of the game in his sixth season, while McCord is the young disciple at the altar. That defense returns for the Irish and has been lockdown against the pass, sporting the countries No. 1 pass efficiency defense. The challenge McCord faces is especially hard to climb when you're playing in your first true-road game at a top-10 opponents stadium.

Too much for Ohio State to handle?

Hardly.

The Buckeyes and Day are no stranger to big time matchups no matter how much McCord is. While OSU did struggle to open the season, it'd be foolish to expect that same struggle to present itself come Saturday.

They've been here before, several times.

If Notre Dame wants to prove that they're for real, slaying a college football giant is the only way to do so. No matter how the Buckeyes turn out this season, a win over such a storied program on the primetime stage would signal the alarms to the college football world. Just ask Texas about the praise they received from winning at Alabama this season.

It's time to put-up or shut-up, and this time, Notre Dame finally has a shot at the former.

