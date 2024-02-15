ND FOOTBALL: Notre Dame heading to Yankee Stadium for Shamrock Series return in 2024

Feb. 14—BRONX, N.Y. — Notre Dame will be marking the 100th anniversary of the Four Horsemen backfield this upcoming football season.

The occasion will be celebrated in Shamrock Series format with the brand returning for the 2024 season and will feature the Army Black Knights for the third time in the series' history.

Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher made up the famous Four Horsemen backfield that helped upset Army 13-7 in New York on Oct. 18, 1924.

The Shamrock Series returns after a brief pause this past season. Notre Dame is 11-0 all-time in the series with the last win coming in 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada where the Irish won 28-20 against the then-No. 16 BYU Cougars.

Notre Dame's 2024 football schedule is now set with the addition of Army. The Fighting Irish will only play three true road games this next season with the season opener at Texas A&M on Aug. 31 being the first followed by Purdue and USC later in the season.

Neutral site games with Navy (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.), Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.) and Army now complete the action away from South Bend.

Notre Dame Stadium will host Northern Illinois, Miami-Ohio, Louisville, Stanford, Florida State and Virginia.

The trip to Yankee Stadium against the Black Knights will follow the home finale against Virginia and the week before the season finale at USC. That means the Irish will go from the east coast to the west coast in consecutive weekends to end the season.

This will be the 24th game between Army and Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium in the duo's lengthy history which the Irish lead 39-8-4 all-time. This will be the second meeting at the new Yankee Stadium while Notre Dame has played at the current home of the MLB franchise three times, most recently a 36-3 pounding of Syracuse.

The game will broadcast on NBC and will stream on the affiliate's streaming service, Peacock.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.