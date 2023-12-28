ND FOOTBALL: Notre Dame finds new offensive coordinator in LSU's Denbrock

Dec. 27—SOUTH BEND — Mike Denbrock is returning to Notre Dame.

Announced Wednesday from Notre Dame Football's social media accounts, LSU's now ex-offensive coordinator is spurring former Irish head coach Brian Kelly for a return to South Bend, becoming the third offensive coordinator for Notre Dame in the past three seasons.

After the departure of Gerad Parker for the head coaching position at Troy, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was left with another opening at offensive coordinator. Freeman vowed to perform a "national" search following last year's promotion of Parker, the tight-ends coach. Freeman also voiced his support that the next coach have past experience coaching tight ends.

Denbrock, who turns 60 in January, fits the criteria and is a notable hire considering the veteran coach led the country's top offense this season in Baton Rouge. Part of that success can be attributed to having the 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels playing quarterback for the Tigers.

LSU averaged over 46 points per game but finished 9-3 due to a porous defense.

Denbrock should be a familiar face for Notre Dame followers. It'll be his third stint in South Bend, previously serving as the offensive line and tight ends coach in 2002-2004 under Tyrone Willingham and switching between tight end, wide receiver, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach positions under Kelly from 2010-2016.

Well-known Irish tight ends Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph thrived under Denbrock's leadership among several other Irish namesakes.

Freeman previously voiced the importance of having experience coaching tight ends as a reason to be considered for the offensive coordinator position. Denbrock's vast dealing in that area and Notre Dame's typical strength in the position group may have been a leg-up in the search.

While he has a dense past with the Irish, Denbrock also has history with Freeman, serving as the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati when Freeman held the defensive coordinator position.

Freeman's staff for next season now currently sports three former Bearcat staffers in Denbrock, Gino Guidugli (quarterbacks coach) and newly hired wide receiver coach Mike Brown.

Denbrock will not be involved with Notre Dame's bowl game against Oregon State at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl this Friday. He'll take over the duty of getting ready for the 2024 season, the third year for Freeman as head coach. Guidugli will serve as the acting offensive coordinator for Friday's game.

