ND FOOTBALL: The Legends Trophy brings No. 18 Notre Dame to Stanford

Nov. 22—SOUTH BEND — Scoring with ease last weekend, No. 18 Notre Dame travels to the west coast for the its season finale against the Stanford Cardinal this Saturday.

Stanford, which upset the Irish in South Bend last season 16-14, comes in 3-8 this year, marking another year of struggles in Palo Alto.

The Irish didn't fully reach their expectations either, but a group still motivated to end the year right and bring back The Legends Trophy, something they've won three of the last four matchups against the Cardinal, has enough left in the tank to do over the lackluster trees.

SIGHTS SET ON STANFORD

A quick rundown of the Cardinal's notables includes an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the country, averaging under 21 points per game while allowing 36.

The Cardinal aren't nearly as talented as Notre Dame and have shown struggles to keep up with faster-paced offenses.

Ashton Daniels leads the team in passing (2,095 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs) and rushing (429 yards, 3 TDs) this season. The sophomore quarterback has had to run the show and has struggled to keep up with the limited tools around him. Of the 11 touchdown passes this season, five have been from 40 or more yards out with Elic Ayomanor hauling in six scores and 955 yards on the season.

Stanford also likes to play with different looks. A favorite is bringing in backup quarterback Justin Lamson to play the position or set blocks and even take off with the ball himself. With so few playmakers, Stanford relies on showing as many different looks to keep up for the talent separation.

Notre Dame, a team that has been able to force more turnovers in the second part of the season, will certainly be given their chances. Stanford has given the ball away 12 times this season, mostly from the air, where the Irish like it.

Defensively, Notre Dame has the pick of the litter. Stanford has given up the second-most passing yards per game in the country. The trees have been much better in defending the run, although the season average of 144 yards-per-game isn't lights out. Allowing nearly 456 yards total per game, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker should be all smiles.

FREEMAN SAID

"Saturday was a great way to finish off this season as our last home game for the season," Freeman said to open Monday's presser. "I was really pleased with the performance in all three phases. The ability for the offense and defense to adapt and adjust to some different looks. Offensively, I thought they did a really good job of mixing in tempo and some RPOs, and running the ball really well and finding ways to get the ball into the hands of our playmakers."

"I told [offensive coordinator Gerad] Parker, the ability to go 5-for-5 in the red zone is something I don't think we've done all year," Freeman noted. "And so, that was huge in terms of finishing with points, finishing with touchdowns in the red zone."

"For many of the guys up here last year, they understand how disappointing that loss was to them, and there won't be a lack of motivation this week to go compete for that trophy in this great rivalry that dates back for many years," Freeman said.

"Obviously two of our three losses have been on the road. You look at the Clemson game, look at the Louisville game, and we haven't performed to our standard on the road," Freeman said, identifying what has caused the Irish to churn out poorly away from home. "And, as I told the coaches, I don't want to make this only a road issue, but we haven't performed to our standards. So, as I studied those games, we've got to start better."

"[They are] very different," Freeman said about Stanford's style this season on both ends of the ball. "It's a different team, unique offense, do a lot of different things. The one thing I'll say about Stanford is they play extremely hard on all three phases. I have a lot of respect for a coach that gets their team to play that hard. But they've had to be adaptable to some injuries they've had. They lost their tight end. That was a really good tight end. Now they use that backup quarterback as a tight end, as a running back, as a quarterback. They're going to give you more looks as you break them down than you can prepare for. So we're going to have to be really good with our adjustments based off what we see on Saturday."

PRECURSOR TO PREDECESSOR

Sure, the regular season isn't over yet and the calendar month of bowl games has yet to begin, but how can you shove aside predications of what looks like a date with the old man.

Notre Dame (8-3) currently has several bowl game affiliations, most of which are due to the partial membership with the ACC. It just so happens that No. 14 LSU (8-3) is in a similar spot this season record wise and is being touted as a possible matchup for the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl).

A matchup against Notre Dame's winningest head coach in Brian Kelly has outlets foaming at the mouth for a possibly dramatic meeting against the Tigers.

That, of course, depends if Notre Dame and Freeman can conquer the slow starts on the road this weekend.

The second-year head coach's admission that the slow starts have been the main factor in the road woes is a positive from Monday's presser. It means that the staff has not only identified that there has been a problem outside execution, but that they have targeted (and are willing to share) what they believe it to be.

Of course, of the five true road games the Irish play this season, Stanford is by far the easiest of the bunch. A slow start and ugly battle against the Cardinal would be dually shocking and concerning, possibly lighting a small spark under Freeman's seat.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.