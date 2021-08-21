ND FOOTBALL: Kelly breaks down Notre Dame's stadium practice

Aug. 20—SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame held a full practice in Notre Dame Stadium Thursday as fall camp starts to wind down and preparation for the start of the regular season begins to take shape.

On offense, Jack Coan looked solid in the pocket for most of the afternoon distributing the ball, especially on short and intermediate routes during 7-on-7 and some 11-on-11 work. Since being named starting quarterback last weekend, Coan's been adjusting well to the role.

"That's what he does," said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly of Coan. "Jack Coan kind of picks up where Ian (Book) left off in terms of accuracy. We've gone through practices now, and we feel really comfortable with that part of his game. The accuracy is good, he's smart. He moves the offense really well, and he doesn't make a lot of mistakes. He's not a guy throwing the ball into coverage and making poor decisions. He's a guy that we've become really confident in with his ability to move the offense."

Other parts of the offense made positive progressions as well on Thursday, especially at the pass-catching positions.

Avery Davis and Kevin Austin Jr. made some big plays during the two and-a-half hour practice, along with Braden Lenzy.

The Irish don't have many established receivers that have proven production, and Kelly knows consistent play from the group is imperative to the success of his offense this season.

"I think we're really confident in their ability," Kelly said. "Where we're going to go into this next week is consistency of performance. Lenzy shows up really big at times. We saw the double-move ability, we saw the speed on the perimeter. We also see Kevin Austin flash at times and Avery Davis is a guy who gives us some consistency. We need to see that practice in and practice out. But we feel like that group is going to be a strong suit for us."

When the receivers aren't getting open, Coan will have reliable options at the tight end position as well. Sophomore Michael Mayer is primed to take another big step forward in 2021 after hauling in 42 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns his freshman season.

Story continues

Another player at that position who's looking poised to earn valuable playing time and contribute early is second-year man Kevin Bauman. The Red Bank, New Jersey native used his massive 6-foot-4, 242-pound frame to get open multiple times during practice and made some big catches in the end zone on Thursday.

"He was a bull in a china shop, breaking glass all over the place when he started off," said Kelly of Bauman. "And now, he's really refining himself in this position. He's getting on the edge of linebackers and safeties and putting himself in positions where now he can use his ability. He's got really good ability.

"And Michael Mayer is an exceptional football player. He's going to be an NFL player, and he's going to have great success. There's been so many great tight ends here. Kyle Rudolph was pretty good. Cole Kmet was pretty good, I mean Tyler Eifert, the list goes on and on. But (Mayer)'s an amazing player for us."

O-LINE CONTINUES GELLING

The Irish offensive line has continued to be a focal point for Kelly and his staff throughout the spring and summer, and it seems now in fall camp each spot along the line has become solidified.

Zeke Correll, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Patterson, Cain Madden and Josh Lugg have been the group taking first-team reps. While the starters seem to be in place, injury concerns have loomed. Fisher missed some time with a head injury during fall camp and Lugg missed reps at Thursday's practice after dealing with neck stiffness.

If everyone stays healthy though, Kelly is confident the line will get to where it needs to be before the start of the season.

"We're kind of settling into that rotation," Kelly said. "Andrew Kristofic has done some nice things, Tosh Baker's done some nice things, (John) Dirksen's done some nice things. But I think you guys can see how (the o-line) is shaping up. We'll continue to refine that and continue to work with the group that you've seen out there."

DEFENSE MAKES NOISE

While the offense had some good moments on Thursday, it was clear which side of the ball had the better performance. The Irish looked more developed on the defensive side of the ball, as every level on defense made big plays.

The defensive line collapsed the pocket consistently during 11-on-11, forcing Coan to either rush throws or scramble from pressure. Defensive lineman like Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jordan Botelho were beating offensive lineman off the line regularly, which made things difficult for their quarterback.

The secondary made plays on the ball as well during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. Justin Walters hauled in an interception, TaRiq Bracy made some impressive pass breakups in the end zone and Houston Griffith made a jolt-inducing hit on Mayer in the open field that incited a loud roar from the defense's sideline.

"I put a lot into it," said Kelly when asked about the defense's performance on Thursday. "And it's not schematically. It's freedom of movement, energy and enthusiasm. So when you see a defense that has a lot of moving pieces with not a lot of thinking out there, and they're getting their cleats in the ground and moving fast, that generally leads to good success."

Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.