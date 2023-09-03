ND FOOTBALL: Irish stay sharp, rout Tennessee State 56-3

Sep. 2—SOUTH BEND — There wasn't a whole lot of worries entering No. 13 Notre Dame's first ever matchup with an FCS opponent. It showed in the Irish's 56-3 win at Notre Dame Stadium.

Outgaining the Tigers 557-156, Notre Dame separated themselves from any concern of a Week 1 letdown following the Irish's flawless performance in Ireland Aug. 26.

"Offensively I think I saw eight guys score touchdowns," head coach Marcus Freeman said. "It just shows the depth of our team and the ability to spread the ball around."

"Defensively, for the second week in a row to not give up a touchdown, it's huge," Freeman added.

The action in South Bend started off with graduate quarterback Sam Hartman guiding the Irish downfield in a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 36-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Jeremiyah Love.

Tennessee State's defensive line caused issues for Notre Dame early, and that early energy fed into the Tigers first offensive drive.

Melting the first quarter game clock, quarterback Deveon Bryant put together a 15-play, 55-yard drive that was stalled in Irish territory. The road FCS foe would settle for a 38-yard field goal, putting them behind 7-3 at the 2:44 mark of the opening frame.

On the kickoff, Notre Dame's senior returner Devyn Ford took a direct hit above the shoulders that caused the ball to pop free and be recovered by the Tigers.

Ford wouldn't return to the game and the Irish fans drew ire at the officials not reviewing the hit for targeting.

"I saw him in the second half, he said he's OK," Freeman said. "They [officials] said he [Tiger's defensive back Zachery Drake] did not hit with the crown, he hit with his forehead."

Regardless, the crowd was back to cheers four plays later.

Unable to gain any yardage from the Irish's 12-yard line, Tennessee State went to the field goal unit again. This time, junior defensive tackle Jason Onye got his hand on the ball, blocking the kick and returning the ball to Notre Dame.

"Before [the kick], me and Rylie [Mills] were like 'hey, let's blow up this guard," Onye said. "We got really low, going through the guard's chest and I just put my hand up and luckily it hits."

The Irish sprung forward from that point on, scoring 28-unanswered points before the end of the half.

Part of the scoring streak was a quick, heavy-pass charge downfield after Tennessee State missed a 35-yard field goal and the Irish took over at their own 20-yard line with 57-seconds remaining in the opening half.

That drive lasted six plays and traveled 80 yards, ending in a touchdown throw from Hartman to tight end Holden Staes. It was the second touchdown pass, and third touchdown for Hartman in the first half.

"It was great to see," Hartman said about the quick drive. "We haven't been in that situation yet where we could really just let it fly and put something together in two-minute fashion."

At the half, Notre Dame had totaled 345 yards to Tennessee State's 79. Hartman's day was finished as the graduate completed 14 of 17 passes for 194 yards.

Steve Angeli began the second half under center. Following the Irish's first punt of the game, Angeli made the most of his second drive, scoring his first career touchdown with a crafty toss downfield after escaping the shrinking pocket. Jadarian Price scored the pass from Angeli, running for the 40-yard touchdown.

A couple seconds passed before Clarence Lewis picked off Bryant, returning the interception for a 33-yard score, and a 49-3 lead.

Notre Dame continued its domination and scored one final touchdown before the Week 1 curtain closed, sealing a 56-3 win and a 2-0 start to the season.

After the game, Freeman and several players were quick to address what playing Tennessee State meant to them and to the program as a whole.

"I have relatives who went to an HBCU," Price said. "So they actually came to the game and it was huge for them. Seeing a program like Notre Dame giving a chance to an HBCU school, it's a good thing for our history and college football overall."

NEXT UP

No. 13 Notre Dame will jump back on the road for a matchup in Raleigh, N.C. against the North Carolina State Wolfpack (1-0). Hartman is familiar with the Wolfpack from his Wake Forest playing days.

"Played there last year, it's a very hostile environment, fans are going to bring it," Hartman said. "They're not going to like us. We understand the challenge at hand."

OPPONENTS IN ACTION

Here are how Notre Dame's opponents faired over Week 1:

Navy (ND 42-3): Open

Tennessee State: at No. 13 Notre Dame (L 56-3)

NC State: at UConn (W 24-14)

Central Michigan: at Michigan State (L 31-7)

No. 3 Ohio State: at Indiana (W 23-3)

Duke: vs No. 9 Clemson (Mon. 8 p.m.)

Louisville: at Georgia Tech (W 39-34)

No. 6 USC: vs Nevada (HT 35-7)

Pittsburgh: vs Wofford (W 45-7)

No. 9 Clemson: at Duke (Mon. 8 p.m.)

Wake Forest: vs Elon (W 37-7)

Stanford: at Hawai'i (W 37-24)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tennessee State (0-1) — 3; 0; 0; 0 — 3

Notre Dame (2-0) — 7; 28; 14; 7 — 56

SCORING

ND 1Q (9:17) — Jeremiyah Love gets the handoff and runs 36-yards for the touchdown; Spencer Shrader is GOOD (ND: 7-0)

TSU 1Q (2:44) — James Lowery 38-yard field goal GOOD (ND: 7-3)

ND 2Q (12:22) — Sam Hartman keeps the ball and runs for the 5-yard touchdown; Shrader's kick is GOOD (ND: 14-3)

ND 2Q (9:41) — Hartman pass complete to Chris Tyree for 24-yard reception. Tyree lowers the shoulder into the endzone for an Irish touchdown; Shrader's kick is GOOD (ND: 21-3)

ND 2Q (5:17) — Audric Estime carries 5-yards for Irish touchdown; Shrader's kick is GOOD (ND: 28-3)

ND 2Q (0:15) — Hartman pass to Holden Staes for 4-yard touchdown reception; Shrader's kick is GOOD (ND: 35-3)

ND 3Q (1:06) — Steve Angeli avoids the sack, scrambles and completes pass to Jadarian Price for the 40-yard touchdown; Shrader's kick is GOOD (ND 42-3)

ND 3Q (0:19) — Deveon Bryant's pass intercepted by Clarence Lewis for the 33-yard return; Shrader's kick is GOOD (ND: 49-3)

ND 4Q (7:43) — Angeli pass complete to Gi'Bran Payne for 42-yard touchdown; Zac Yoakam's kick is GOOD (ND: 56-3)

TEAM STATISTICS

Total yards: ND (557), TSU (156)

Pass yards: ND (336), TSU (67)

Rush yards: ND (221), TSU (89)

Turnovers: ND (1), TSU (2)

Redzone: ND (3-3), TSU (1-3)

NOTRE DAME STATISTICS

Sam Hartman: 14-17, 194 yards, 2 TD // 14 rush yards, TD

Audric Estime: 13 carries, 116 yards, TD // 7 receiving yards

Jeremiyah Love: 5 carries, 46 yards, TD // 4 receiving yards

Jayden Thomas: 4 receptions, 62 yards

