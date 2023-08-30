ND FOOTBALL: Irish prepare for FCS opponent in program's first

Aug. 29—SOUTH BEND — History, tradition, and a first time.

As No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0) returns to Indiana after a 42-3 stomping of Navy in Ireland, the Irish will continue on the non-traditional start to the season with an opponent who will be Notre Dame's first.

Through 117 seasons in South Bend, the Fighting Irish have never competed against a non-FBS school. That changes when Eddie George-led Tennessee State (0-0, FCS) enters Notre Dame Stadium Saturday.

"We obviously know that this is our first opportunity to play an FCS opponent and an HBCU and we're truly honored and we'll make sure they (Notre Dame football players) are grateful for the opportunity to be able to do this," Freeman said.

The Tigers, like Notre Dame, have a devout and rich tradition. The HBCU program first played football in 1912 and has claimed 12 Black College National Championships — the latest in 2013. The title is awarded to the best HBCU program in the country and has been given out since 1920.

No program has won the award more times than Tennessee State.

With historical success aside, the Tigers have kept their rich tradition despite recent seasons of struggles. Since the 2013 championship, Tennessee State has compiled a 41-53 record with George holding a 9-13 record through two seasons. Entering his third-year in Nashville, the former Buckeye great will use this game as his return to the big-time college football stage.

TRACKING THE TIGERS

Tennessee State, a member of the now merged FCS-level Big South-Ohio Valley Conference, returns 11 starters from last year's 4-7 team, nearly split on both sides of the ball (five offense, six defense).

That should help George but only if the Tigers can get a bit more in sync. TSU averaged just above 18 points per game last year and the group averaged 63-penalized yards per game. It doesn't take long to figure out why Tennessee State struggled to put points on the board.

Those drive-stalling errors are huge, especially when going against an FBS foe who only allowed a white-flag waving, garbage-time field goal last week. Notre Dame is a whole new level than what the Tiger's typically face in the OVC and at the FCS level.

If going against the Irish defense wasn't tough enough, Tennessee State will be more behind the sticks when it comes to handling the Notre Dame offense.

The Irish's quarterback-running back duo, Sam Hartman and Audric Estime, were nearly unstoppable last weekend, and Gerad Parker (Notre Dame's new offensive coordinator) called a spotless game. Essentially, Ireland saw a near perfect performance from the Fighting Irish's offense.

For the Tigers to tame the ND offense, it'll start at the defensive line. TSU brings back the OVC's second-best scoring defense which was a force when it came to quarterback pressures. Unfortunately for them, it's a much bigger step-up in competition when lining up against the Irish's impactful offensive line.

This is also Tennessee State's first game, so the kinks likely haven't been worked out yet and some may have yet to be identified.

FREEMAN SAYS

Speaking at his annual gameday press conference, Freeman spoke on several topics while informing that junior defensive lineman Gabe Rubio was really the only injury suffered against Navy. Rubio "has a couple things in his knee that will need to be fixed" and will be out for "a couple weeks." Other notable comments from Monday are below.

On his relationship with TSU coach Eddie George: "Obviously, the chance to be across the field from Eddie George, I'm looking forward to that. I grew up in Ohio watching Eddie George play for Ohio State and I've gotten to know him throughout the years... To see him win the Heisman was a moment that I remember as a young person. He's always been a first-class individual [and a] great family man."

On what stands out about the Tigers: "They don't turn the ball over and they take the ball away and that's a sign of a well-coached team."

The reason behind Estime's absence during the late portion of the first half following a fumble out of bounds: "He was taken out of the game. There is a standard that he and our offense and our team has set for that room. You can't put the ball on the ground. We don't care if you're Sam Hartman or Audric Estime, if you're not doing the things that we say are standards then there are consequences."

On if it was a big transition for Sam Hartman from Wake Forest's RPO-heavy offense and the more professional Notre Dame scheme: "I think it was, it was throughout the spring. You saw at times at practice that he'd revert back to some of his previous work that he did at Wake Forest. That is something that took a lot of work to change."

MAKING THE CALL

With Notre Dame playing Week 0, they have a bit more of an idea what they've got compared to Tennessee State which will be playing its first game. That can bring surprises for both teams, but a laundry basket full of surprises, and perhaps stealing the luck of the Irish, is what the Tigers will need to pull this one off.

Hartman, Estime and just about every aspect of the Irish were spotless last weekend, including freshman wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. Granted, Navy is not the highest level of competition, but having to face the triple-option and adapt to a new Midshipmen coaching staff isn't the easiest matchup in the world. Great teams will show they are great teams no matter the opponent.

I'll give credit to the Tigers for adding this game, and it should be a fun experience for both sides, but this is quite the talent difference and the scale dips largely in favor of the Irish. George and the Tigers aren't one to stand down, but if Notre Dame plays its cards right, a crooked number on the scoreboard at half should tilt in favor of the Irish.

We've seen Notre Dame trip up against inferior competition before, but sportsbooks are likely to hang a large number on the Irish, and rightfully so.

